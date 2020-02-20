Former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson, and most recently the left tackle of the Cleveland Browns, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell by the Drug Enforcement Agency at a border checkpoint in El Paso, Texas, per jail records.

The offense took place on Monday, with Robinson booked on Tuesday and held in El Paso County jail on Wednesday. TMZ Sports was the first to report the arrest, and on Wednesday night, the Department of Justice provided full details, with Robinson apparently having 156.9 pounds of marijuana with him when he was arrested — along with fellow former Auburn player Quan Bray.

DOJ release on Greg Robinson. Alleged to have had 157 pounds of marijuana in several large duffle bags in a vehicle. Rented the vehicle in LA. Upon conviction, could face up to 20 years in federal prison. DEA and US Border Patrol handling the case pic.twitter.com/fxGn8lJvL6 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) February 20, 2020

That is, indeed, a significant amount of weed and as noted by the DOJ, he could face up to 20 years in prison for the offense. Per TMZ, Robinson was not re-entering the country, but rather traveling from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the crossed a checkpoint and a drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to the back of their vehicle.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Robinson had already been informed by the Browns that he would not be brought back this season after his two years as the starter in Cleveland, but this would seem to all but seal his tenure with the Brown and, if found guilty, in the NFL is likely over.

Robinson was a dominant force at Auburn before being taken by the Rams with the second overall pick in 2014, ultimately finding his way to Cleveland where he had an up-and-down two years at left tackle.