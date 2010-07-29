Grumpy Jim Bunning Throws Inside At Stephen Strasburg

Hall-of-fame pitching legend for the Phillies and resident curmudgeon of the Kentucky Senate Jim Bunning took enough time off from his never ending schedule of applying Bengay to rip Nationals demigod Stephen Strasburg a new orifice for landing on the DL after a tiny bout of shoulder inflammation that scratched him from his start last night. The 78-year-old Bunning was once one of the best pitchers of his era but is now mostly known for being an angry conservative with a keen ability for guarding the sanctity of ‘Senator only elevators‘
Complain about how hard it is to see those tiny cell phone numbers with us, Jimmy:
“Five-hundred twenty starts, I never refused the ball,” Bunning, a Kentucky senator who hurled a perfect game in 1964 and struck out 2,855 batters in his Major League career. “What a joke!”
Bunning had taken an interest in Strasburg, who like the Kentucky senator is a fire-ball hurling right-hander. The senator has seen the Nationals ace four times and was at the ballpark Tuesday night, he said. But he clearly didn’t like what he saw – or rather didn’t see – when the youngster didn’t take the mound.
“My arm!” Bunning sarcastically cried as he pretended to clutch his shoulder in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. -Politico
My opinion? Bunning should stick to what aging republicans do best, which is shooting fellow old people with birdshot on quail hunts to help thin out the herd in this already overpopulated land. It’s the Lord’s work, and I can’t wait until I’m old enough to get away with doing it because I’ve already got the person I want to shoot all picked out.
More like Baby, baby, baby OWWWW, amirite?
So how was Bunning’s Al Czervik (My arm!) impression anyway?
well it could be a fracture, I suppose
Ya know,
Methinks you realize that you are not qualified to carry Bunning’s lunch let alone make snarky comments about a dude that threw enough heat to strike out ‘2,855 batters in his Major League career.’
You are doing what, exactly? Face it, you’re practically a freakin’ zero, and to compensate, you tear down a real worker who was at the top of his game. And now, he’s mastered another game…politics.
And you’ve done what again?
redneckdago, Shakey has eclipsed the illustrious 3,000 dick jokes in his career already and has an impeccable .328 career dismissive wank average.
Also, the man is going to kill Justin Beiber when the time is right, he’s an American hero.
Who is the douchebag who wrote this article. Keep your political opinions to yourself when writing about sports you whiny loser lib. Nobody wants to hear your BS. Go back to kissing Obama’s loser ass and shut the hell up. I hope you are not employed by foxsports. They have the nerve to pay for this blather?
Jim Bunning is right on the mark …again.
Modern day athlete sees the dollar signs much more than feels a true love of the game. Go JIM!!!!! booooo Strasburg!!
Bunning is an over-the-hill (mound?) elitist jerk. I really don’t care that he can’t accept the financial realities of MLB. Nearly ALL politicians are corrupt, and at least Strasburg is making an incredible living while maintaining his integrity! In his situation, I doubt very much it was his call to shut down his arm for a while.