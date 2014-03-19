Guerlain Chicherit's World Record Jump In A Mini Did Not Go As Planned

#France
Senior Writer
03.19.14 5 Comments

Mini jump gone wrong

French daredevil Guerlain Chicherit (pronounced Gary Chee-chee-ree by me) tried to take on the world record for the longest car jump yesterday in Tignes, France. The key word her is TRIED, because unless the folks at Guinness have lightened up on their rules about landing jumps and not flipping the car several times before taking a terrifying tumble, it’s safe to say that unlike in his previous automobile backflip attempt, Chicherit failed this time.

The daredevil was fine, despite how scary his crash landing looked, and he only had to stay in the hospital overnight for precautionary measures. But he was sure to take to Facebook to let everyone, and especially his sponsors, know that he was fine with the very special message: “Cheers everybody !!! Thanks a lot for all your supports !!! I have to stay to the hospital for the night just for safety, I’m all ok !!! ‘Success is not final, failure isn’t fatal: it’s the courage to continue that counts.’ – Churchill”

This guy’s Facebook posts are like Vin Diesel just discovered the power of exclamation points.

Around The Web

TOPICS#France
TAGSCAR CRASHESDAREDEVILSFRANCEGUERLAIN CHICHERIToopsOUCH MY ENTIRE BODYWORLD RECORDS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP