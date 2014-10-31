Halloween NFL Logos!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYBODY! Time to get spooked. You know the drill. Here are a bunch of words no one will read and everyone will skip to look at the good stuff.
Arranged by Division as usual
Those are pretty good. I even read the words!
Fucking brilliant, that Saints logo should be their new official logo – maybe with shreds of a hooker attached to the claws in honor of Mr. Wolfman.
You do need to tag em for those you have twisted far enough we cant remember who they are.
Awesome job as always though, sir.
They’re arranged by division. But if that doesn’t help you figure it out, right click or control-click, and open the image in the new tab. The URL will have the team name in it.
or you could try not being retarded.
@AB What do you think this is, a football blog? We need names and originals and star players of each team beside the halloween ones so we know what the fuck we are looking at….this is ‘Murrka.
Cool tribute using Al Davis in the Raiders logo.
I was hoping for Zombie Al Davis or Cryptkeeper Al Davis
And using Peyton in the Broncos’ logo too!
Just like my komments, except without any good stuff to skip to!
Me too.
^ tl;dr.
Yinzer Jigsaw: “I want to play a game”
Boss Todd: “FUCK YEAH LET’S PLAY SOME BEER PONG BRO”
Oh, and always, great job
Motherfucker, if those traps scratch my Camaro your ass is mine!
I didn’t realize Peyton was a Packer. Brilliant!
Also, that is one scary Denver Dildo!
It does have the Clit Twitcher (TM).
The Panthers logo will haunt me forever.
“The logo actually honors monsters.”
– FrankensteinFacts.com
I’m 1/16th Creature, and I see nothing wrong with the name and logo.
My mother was a reanimated corpse, at least according to my father, so where’s my excavator?
Go go Greenskins!
Dan Snyder: “You must be the Oneida chief.”
Oneida Chief: “No, it’s pronounced One-eeda”
Dan Snyder: “I see.”
Oneida Chief: “You must be Snyder.”
Dan Snyder: “No, it’s pronounced Sni-door.”
[images5.fanpop.com]
Goodnight, Frau Snyder
/John Elway runs away
Many high schools in Transylvania still use” Frankenstein” or “The Monster” as a nickname for their sports programs.
Monty wins the day. Bravo good sir.
“Fire? Bad!”
–Jay Gruden
“Igor you idiot? I told you get a healthy brain! Where did you get this one?”
“It’s Katie.”
“Katie?”
“Yeah .. C … T … E … Katie”
Well done and nice knockers.
Roll, roll, roll in the thread.
/Man Terri Garr was hot.
Ja!
The Viking pinhead is awesome.
+1
@Covill123 definitely my favorite, but they’re all good
The Chargers one is most scary. Blue-flavored candy corn is chewable ipecac.
Yes! This!
indeed. Fuck candy corn – it is a lie. It is neither candy, nor corn.
it does burn rather intensely though… if you ever need to get a fire going.
In all fairness, equally as frightening as the lightning bolt when your other color is baby blue.
Nah, it looks like corn. Sure, it tastes like wax, but it looks like corn: [www.mtv.com]
I have a confession.
I like candy corn.
I’m not a big fan of chocolate.
/runs away.
//tears groin.
My daughter wanted me to buy the big bag of candy corn to hand out tonight at Target yesterday. I hope some nice white family picked her up and will give her a good new home.
Blue candy corn is just creepy.
There needs to be a Halloween special episode of Scooby Doo featuring all of these.
Old Man Goodell would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t these meddling kids.
The Giants logo is quite fitting seeing as they’re dead and buried.
I’d actually consider becoming a Cincinnati fan if that was their everyday logo. Brilliant stuff.
The Lions as Casper was just perfect. No one is scared of the Lions.
And ever since they got rid of Schwarz, they’re kind of friendly.
Well, maybe 50% less asshole-ish. They still have Stafford and Suh. Though to be fair, the one’s a douche and the other just a little stompy.
Jim Caldwell gazing in to the abyss is scarier than any ghost or lion. They say that, when Caldwell gazes in to the abyss, the abyss averts its eyes.
[wwtv.images.worldnow.com]
When you stare into Caldwell, Caldwell is staring back into you.
Can I break out my stroke puns?
sorry. thinking of someone else.
I’m a little slow, at first I was like, “why does the Texans’ bull have a goatee? Is it some sort of Bender-Flexo situation?” Then I realized it’s the devil.
Well done. Really liked the Bengals Chthulu one.
“In deepest C’nnci, where Marvin dwells”
Well played.
I thought it was Dr. Zoidberg. No one swells with patriotic mucus like Andy Dalton.
The Seattle Hydra: cut off one underperforming receiver, and two more grow in his place!
Quick Poll: Panthers logo, Elite from Halo or Predator?
Predator.
Predator
Predator as shit.
Andy Reid uses that Chiefs chainsaw to work his way through his nightly pile of ribs.
I love how some of these sum up the season for the Giants
These are phenomenal. Well done sir.
Was using Ralph Wilson’s current state as an inspiration for the Bills one really necessary though?
I am at a loss for snark. I am snarkless. These are just delightful. Very well done.
I think these may have just made my day not a pile of shit.
Thank you.
Alright. I am bored. Best Halloween costumes ever. I’ll start: [i.huffpost.com]
Whole lot of nope……………….
[www.youtube.com]
Certainly qualifies as best ass ever.
@mclamb86 That is creepy, but I immediately wondered how many times that guy got shoved over by fuckhead teenagers? At lease 5 or 6, right?
Stupid sexy Flanders.
That’s a woman, right?
Bucs logo should be used to inspire the team.
To commit seppuku.
These are excellent.
You are an emotionally disturbed person. [www.youtube.com]
No u
@David Rappoccio
Well, yeah, I knew that. That’s why I say it to you with complete respect and enjoyment.
By the way, Pantera would like to base a different Dallas logo on that star.
[www.youtube.com]
OK, I thought this would be stupid and then I saw the Cowboys logo. Vikings, Seahawks, and Chiefs are all very excellent too. Job well done sir!
Excellent work here. I wish I could use my imagination for things other than imagining women naked.
My favorites are the Titans and Steelers.
I can’t wait to see these on NFLmemes later.
The Titans and the Steelers are your favorite women to imagine naked?
Perhaps I should have been more specific and/or added more lines in between.
So NO.
And if you continue that logic I don’t want to see NFLmemes naked either.
Fair trade:
But….
@Moose (The Thread Ender)
When you do a Google image search for that drink splashing woman, the result is: “Best Guess: Steelers fans.”
OK, OK, sorry.
The Cowboys already have a Halloween logo: [img.gawkerassets.com]
“YEE HAW! YEE HAW! I AM FUCKING SATAN!”
Perfect
Did the comments font change or am I just imaging things?
Check your candy.
HOW the Miami Dolphins became spiders???
Shouldn’t it be a monster/zombie Dolphin or something?
You want scary?
Related scary.
The Jets logo should have just been the regular Jets logo. They’re enough of a horror show on their own.
Whorer Show.
Okay in all seriousness The Raiders one should be the new logo. I mean the Scream is too appropriate.
The chargers one should just been mouth eyed Rivers.
I liked it!
I thought the Jets one was a gimp mask or something.
Because they get fucked on a weekly basis.
I love the Carolina Predator.
It’s a shame there’s no easy way to communicate “Building 7 was brought down through a controlled demolition” for the Seahawks.
A candy corn???? was that one done around 5 o’clock on a Friday?
On 4/20 actually.