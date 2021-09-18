Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas is a perennial powerhouse in the world of high school football, producing top college and NFL talent year after year. So, when they faced Hamilton High School from Chandler, Arizona on Friday night, they were expected to win even against a good program from Arizona, and with 70 seconds to play, it certainly looked like that’d be the case.

With 1:10 on the clock, Hamilton lined up for a field goal on 4th and 4 down 24-7, with the result of the game an apparent formality. However, what took place from there is one of the wildest comebacks in football history, at any level, as Hamilton erased a 17-point deficit to win in regulation over the next 62 seconds, starting with a field goal and following that up with two successful onside kicks, two touchdowns, and one gutsy two-point conversion to get the win.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT! One of the most incredible comebacks you'll ever see!!! Hamilton HS (AZ) was down 24-7 to Bishop Gorman (NV) with 1:10 left in the 4th quarter and came all the way back to win 25-24!!!!!! INSANE!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pz24bsbywc — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) September 18, 2021

Their onside kick formation is one that every team at every level of football should be studying, because while the dribbler up the middle isn’t new, you don’t often see the pack formation (which, so long as there are four players on each side of the kicker is legal) which clearly gave Bishop Gorman issues, as they formed a wall round the ball to escort it to 10 yards downfield before pouncing on it. On top of that, they were absolutely slinging it, and it was clear Bishop Gorman was a bit checked out and understandably so, thinking that game was in the bag. Credit to Hamilton for fighting to the end in an unforgettable comeback for the ages.