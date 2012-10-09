You’ll FLIP Over This Texas Cheerleader’s Consecutive Handsprings World Record

Last year, 16-year-old Texas cheerleader Miranda Ferguson did 20 back-handsprings. No big d. She thought she could do more, so she focused up, and this year broke the world record with a senses-(and wrist)-shattering 35 consecutive handsprings. It all went down on Friday night with Guinness Book of World Records representatives on hand to make it official, and with a learned sports blogger’s perspective, I can say objectively that she did a f**king shitload of handsprings.
According to Miranda, it was not her incredible athleticism, coordination or 45-pound frame that helped her pull off the record, it was THE FANS. Without THE FANS, she never could’ve done it. You watch too much MTV Movie Awards, Miranda, you did that by yourself and no amount of people cheering me on could will me into ONE successful handspring, let alone 35 in a row.
Video is below.
Her World Record run took her from one 15-yard line to the other. Let’s shoot for endzone-to-endzone, people.
I wonder how McKayla Maroney feels about this achievement.
Sure, it’s impressive now but what happens in 20 years when this is her “4 td’s in a single game for Polk High”?
No one person is responsible for those 35 handsprings! Not you, not me, not Miranda… but the Texas high school football universe!
There’s her North Dalls Thirty-Five. Surely she could manage, oh, five more?
And the person responsible for the sacking has also been sacked.
She’s at the 15, the 17, the 19, the 21, the 23, the 25, the 27, the 29, the 31, the 33, the 35, the 37, the 39, the 41, the 43, the 45, the 47, the 49, the 49, the 47, the 45, the 43, the 41, the 39, the 37, the 35, the 33, the 31, the 29, the 27, the 25, the 23, the 21, the 19, the 17, the 15. Down at the 15 yard line. First Down.