You’ll FLIP Over This Texas Cheerleader’s Consecutive Handsprings World Record

Last year, 16-year-old Texas cheerleader Miranda Ferguson did 20 back-handsprings. No big d. She thought she could do more, so she focused up, and this year broke the world record with a senses-(and wrist)-shattering 35 consecutive handsprings. It all went down on Friday night with Guinness Book of World Records representatives on hand to make it official, and with a learned sports blogger’s perspective, I can say objectively that she did a f**king shitload of handsprings.

According to Miranda, it was not her incredible athleticism, coordination or 45-pound frame that helped her pull off the record, it was THE FANS. Without THE FANS, she never could’ve done it. You watch too much MTV Movie Awards, Miranda, you did that by yourself and no amount of people cheering me on could will me into ONE successful handspring, let alone 35 in a row.

Video is below.

http://KDFW.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=991897;hostDomain=www.myfoxdfw.com;playerWidth=570;playerHeight=320;isShowIcon=true;clipId=7809161;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=overlayDallas News | myFOXdfw.com

Her World Record run took her from one 15-yard line to the other. Let’s shoot for endzone-to-endzone, people.

[h/t to Sportress of Blogitude]

