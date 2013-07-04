Happy Independence Day, Everybody

07.04.13

It’s the Fourth of July, a holiday important to everyone in the world, and not just folks in the United States. It means hot dogs, fireworks, and that hilarious joke, “July the Fourth be with you.”

We’re taking a relaxed schedule today to enjoy things OTHER than our computer screens, but we’ll be back with our full day posting schedule tomorrow. Burnsy’s got an awesome edition of 73 Sports Moments In 73 Days coming up a little later, though, so be sure to look for that.

Happy Independence Day, y’all*.

*this is an international word meaning “you all.”

