Watch Thunder From The Harlem Globetrotters Break The World Record For Longest Backwards Shot

Shooting a basketball over your head from 80 feet is cool and all but it’s not very practical. Like many things the Harlem Globetrotters do, it makes little to no sense. Until that one day they’re losing to the Washington Generals by 2 points and Meadowlark Lemon hits this shot with no time remaining…right?
(True story: I went to a Globetrotters game as a kid and saw a guy hit a game-winning sky hook from half-court. It was legitimately the greatest thing I’ve ever witnessed in a basketball game.)
So there you have it, the world record for longest backwards shot. And you get a plaque for it Thunder, hooray!
That was great. And the guy handing him the plaque was soooooo awkward, I loved it.
As a kid, I saw the Harlem Globetrotters play at Maple Leaf Gardens way back in the 80’s (yeah, I’m old) and, lemme tell ya, just watching them pass it around to Sweet Georgia Brown blew my little 12 or 13 year old mind, never-you-mind the sort of shots they were making in-game against the Generals.