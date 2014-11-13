Watch Thunder From The Harlem Globetrotters Break The World Record For Longest Backwards Shot

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Shooting a basketball over your head from 80 feet is cool and all but it’s not very practical. Like many things the Harlem Globetrotters do, it makes little to no sense. Until that one day they’re losing to the Washington Generals by 2 points and Meadowlark Lemon hits this shot with no time remaining…right?

(True story: I went to a Globetrotters game as a kid and saw a guy hit a game-winning sky hook from half-court. It was legitimately the greatest thing I’ve ever witnessed in a basketball game.)

So there you have it, the world record for longest backwards shot. And you get a plaque for it Thunder, hooray!