Rivalries games are rough, especially in the Ivy Leagues. There’s no such thing as civility in some of our nation’s oldest universities — we all know that — and some of that bad behavior found its way onto the football field on Saturday.

A game between Harvard and Yale was marred by vulgarity, and a Harvard player was punished properly for the crimes against decency. Harvard and Yale played The Game at Fenway Park on Saturday, and Crimson running back Devin Darrington had himself an afternoon.

The sophomore running back had nine rushes for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He actually had one more score before he offended the hallowed grounds of Fenway Park by flipping off a Yale defender on his way to the end zone in the fourth quarter. Yes, in the same park where David Ortiz once eloquently assigned ownership of Boston to the people that reside in it geographically, Darrington flipped the dang bird in the middle of a game.