After abruptly retiring in May following his knock-out victory over Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo hasn’t completely shut the door on a UFC return. While he’s made an appearance in pro wrestling’s AEW and continues to tease a future in the sport, Cejudo, a former two-division champion, only seems interested in stepping back into the Octagon if the bout adds to his legacy. And that fight appears to be a showdown with featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who is coming off his second-consecutive win against former champion Max Holloway.

“I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all-time in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that but ‘Triple C,’” Cejudo told Adam Glyn. (H/T MMA Junkie)

An Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo successfully won and defended both the flyweight and bantamweight titles during his UFC tenure. He was only the fourth UFC fighter in the organization’s history to win belts in two divisions and feels adding a third belt to his collection could ultimately separate him from the pack.

Cejudo has publicly dismissed an opportunity to battle Petr Yan after his dominant win over Jose Aldo, instead targeting an opportunity to “save” the 145-pound division. Cejudo said he hasn’t had any conversations with the UFC about returning as of now, but they know he’s interested.