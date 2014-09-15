Here Are The 12 Best Football GIFs And Vines From The Weekend

#NFL #College Football #GIFs
Senior Editor
09.15.14 8 Comments

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. This week’s edition features smokin’ Jay Cutler and a wonderfully erotic sack dance.

Here’s everyone favorite R-rated sack dance


 

TURN DOWN FOR WATT!


 

Do you even know how to football


 

Excellent promotion for Excedrin


 

And “Boom Goes The Dynamite”


 

Donkey Kong Suh

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL#College Football#GIFs
TAGSBLOOPERSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLgifsNFLvines

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP