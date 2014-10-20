The Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Getty Image

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 7 installment.

This Lou Holtz Vine belongs in a museum





Remixed with Farmer Fran from “The Waterboy”





Did he levitate?

Monkey in the middle guys

I’m not Mike either (vine via Mike Tunison)





I think we can all read lips here





What did he say?

Are they playing pinball? That’s genius.