Here Are The Betting Odds For WrestleMania 29, If You Want To Bet On Predetermined Outcomes

You guys know I love pro wrestling right? Yeah, pro wrestling’s not real. It’s not a sport. It’s a television show. Performance art, whatever. I’m not revealing some grand carnival scam when I note that people get together and decide who should win which match and how it should all go down before the fights happen, because they want it to be entertaining or accomplish some weird purpose or sell a specific guy’s t-shirts. You get that, right? Sports elements, competition elements, sports presentation, but not a sport.
If you read that and still want to bet on WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year for people who are not really trying to amateur wrestling pin each other, you have a gambling problem. But hey, it’s not my job to come down on you about your hang-ups … if you think CM Punk being +700 against the Undertaker is a steal, by all means, lay your money down.
Here are the betting odds for WrestleMania 29, courtesy of Bovada:
I still think this is kinda like voting on whether or not Dan will actually kick David out of the house on an episode of ‘Roseanne’ from 20 years ago, but if you want my expert advice, I think Mark Henry is your money bet here. He’s +425, and on a card where every outcome seems predictable, I think the reality of “Ryback can’t pick up fat guys properly and Mark Henry is the fattest of them all” is enough to push me in his direction. Also, I love Mark Henry. I also might put money on Chris Jericho, because yeah, Fandango’s going to win that match via cheating or a flash roll-up (or both), but sometimes WWE loves to remind you that their joke characters are just jokes, and could have Jericho beat him outright.
If I was Vince McMahon, I’d put all my money on the underdogs and write them all to win. Talk about turning a profit on Mania.
I like that even the odds makers feel that in the “Made to feud, now friends again…sorta” champions v.s. Team Rocket match, no one wins.
Sagely put.
To keep the theme, I suppose the champs would be Hitmon Lee and Magmar respectively.
Vegas odds for pro wrestling only work when there is no leaks. If a match result gets leaked, then things get fucked. The other real issue that regular watchers can pick up on is story lines. Story lines can predict the winner of the big PPV matches and make some of these lines absolutely stupid.
Is it a foregone conclusion that The Shield are winning? That might be a good bet if you think they’ll have the heroes get their revenge by defeating The Shield.
They should also have a, “Will Ziggler cash in?” prop bet.
You gotta think the heels are winning one of the bigger matches but I’m surprised that the odds are that good for the Shield. Lesnar at +$275 seems like the best underdog bet on that board.
I’m more shocked that you can win more money betting on Cena than if you bet on the Undertaker. Both of them are very likely winners, but I thought the odds would be more similar. Are the sportsbooks counting on action from Rock fans?
I think with Cena/Rock, there is at least the semblance of a chance that either will win.
If Punk beats Taker, it’s a huge surprise that means the Taker is retiring for good.
A thought. If Swagger wins, and starts some serious racisim,Dolph could get offended because all of his best friends are races, and cash in on swagger for a team rocket face turn. Then everyone wins!
That’d be amazeballs. I can’t see Swagger winning as at some point, he’s going to have to serve his 30 day suspension, right?
Big E Langston is a mega face on NXT, so, it would make more sense to have him as a face on Raw too.
Swagger is going to win and then Dolph is going to cash in immediately.
Is Cesaro/Truth not listed because it’s in the pre-show? (Is it in the pre-show? I don’t even know.) THAT would be your money bet, since Cesaro is being advertised as defending against Truth overseas on the WM Revenge Tour.
Pretty lame card this year
The only thing I have learned by looking at this is that I have no idea how gambling works? +450 -300? What does it all mean?
I thought I was the only one who didn’t get how odds work. I don’t even understand when something is 3-2 (did I just make up a real example? I don’t even know). If it’s not ‘x’ to 1, I don’t understand it.
That being said, the negative numbers seem to be the good thing.
Simply put: if you bet $100 on The Rock, you stand to collect $450 back. If you put $100 on Cena, congrats on netting a cool $15. I think that that is correct.
Thanks, Enrico. I tried Wikipedia but this is the first time it let me down.
What do I get if I put all my Brandon Bucks on Hornswaggle?
Yep, Enrico’s basically got it right. The odds are set up so $100 is the important number.
If you bet on the the person whose odds have the subtraction sign in front of them, you have to bet that amount to win $100. For instance, because Cena’s -850, you would have to bet $850 on Cena to win $100. If you bet $100 on Cena, you would win $11.76 ($100/850 * 100).
If you bet on the person with the addition sign in front of their odds, that’s how much money you would win if you bet a $100 on them. If you bet $100 on the Rock, you would stand to win $450 back (exactly like Enrico said).
PENCIL-NECKED GEEK – 3-2 is a little easier to explain. One person is betting $3 against the other person’s $2. Generally, the person giving the odds (casino or sportsbook) puts the amount you will win first. In other words, you would have to bet $3 to win $2.
Hope this helps. I’m trying to see if their are any good parlays with those odds.
Because I may have Aspergers, I’m pointing out that the above should have read “you would have to bet $2 to win $3”.
I think you owe me a credit for the slap in the face.
I still to this day do not understand why the WWE writing staff doesn’t take a trip to Vegas and clean up every year.
Shoemaker at Grantland wrote an excellent that addressed your point. I’ll try and post the web address here ([www.grantland.com]). Most places put a $50 cap on the amount you are allowed to bet so it would be difficult (but not impossible) to make a bunch of money betting on the outcomes. The writers would have to find a way to hide a bunch of smaller bets at various places or find a casino without a cap.
Tried to post the article where Shoemaker explained this over at Grantland. Links might not be allowed here.
The answer is that most places put a $50 maximum on the amount you are allowed to bet. Writers would have to make a variety of small bets at casinos without getting caught and would probably be risking their jobs by doing so.
Take this with a MAJOR grain of salt:
I took a greyhound bus to make my way home from WM 19. On the bus was some guy who was backstage at ‘Mania and had pics to prove that he was in fact there. He said (again, take this with a huge grain of salt), that while he was backstage, there were talks about some of the outcomes of the matches being changed. He said he heard Jericho was supposed to win.
Again, this could all be bullshit, but, IF there is truth to this story, perhaps even WWE writers would have to cautiously place bets as there could always be a last second change to a storyline.
I’d bet on Brock. Decent profit and I’m fairly sure he’s taking it. In most of the others they have the odds where they should be.
What Redshirt will be doing Sunday night:
Buying WrestleMania: +250
Watching WrestleMania at Bar: +125
Trying to Learn Japanese by watching Japanese-dub of MLP while waiting for match results: -450
Wow, Vegas has no clue whether Team Hell No or Team Rocket will win.
Oh, and as far as betting on wrestling being silly goes;
It’s perhaps the only form of scripted entertainment that presents discrete victories and failures and the outcome of same isn’t certain. In other forms you know the heroes are going to win, it’s just a matter of how, how they change, and what they lose along the way. Not so in wrestling, since a given character can win or lose any given encounter without the story being over. While the odds makers might put it in Cena’s favor, for instance, thanks to the general bent of the story being told, WWE could at any time decide to swerve us and have Rock keep the title. We may think we know, but we don’t.
Scripted entertainment rarely tells us who’s going to face who in a given episode or film in advance (again, especially with any doubt as to who’ll win). They don’t put up a fight card a week before an episode of Walking Dead saying “Merle vs. Governor, who ya got?”. There’s anticipation and time to think on the likely outcome of a discrete contest that has measurable terms of victory. That’s another thing; there’s no ambiguity about who won or lost in these encounters. It’s essentially binary, and there’s no requirement on the fans’ part to define a win.
We know exactly what matches are going to happen in advance, giving us time to anticipate and to form guesses on who’s getting the win. We know what a win is. But no one really knows who’s going to take a given contest, not even the WWE writing staff if the rumored last minute rewrites happen as often as they’re, well, rumored. Vince McMahon doesn’t even know, if again as rumored he changes his mind as often as they say. Add those elements up and it’s not so strange or unreasonable to bet on wrestling.
Disclaimer: I don’t bet on anything, scripted or sport, so this shouldn’t be taken as justification from someone with a betting problem.
These are good points but don’t forget that the WWE often actively strives for controversy. I want to see the fine print because of all the shenanigans inherent in pro wrestling. Would the books have paid out for Punk at the Rumble when he won and then the match was restarted (probably not)? If the match ends in a tie (double dq, no contest) does everyone lose their money? I saw someone suggest that Punk could win and the result would be overturned on Raw. What would happen to the money then? I think we could be headed for a ridiculous lawsuit at some point.
The other thing about wrestling is that the writers can use tropes to lessen the impact of who wins the matches. For instance, when Del Rio lost by count out to Cesaro and then immediately beat him up, who looked stronger? WWE could have a heel pull of a win then immediately get smacked around. Some of the fans go home happy but the guy who bet on the heel gets paid.
I think I’d still feel better about betting on fake wrestling than real NBA… says a disgruntled Sonics fan who remembers the Suns going to the line 60+ times against the Sonics in the 1993 Western Conference finals.
I feel your pain. People forget how bad it used to be. I was a huge fan of Chris Webber and the Kings. Fucking game 6 in 2002 was a travesty.
A few years ago, if you studied the refs tendencies, you’d make lots of $$$
Y’all are talking like the NBA being rigged is past-tense. Have you watched any Lakers games in the past 3 weeks?
Henry’s not a bad bet since Ryback’s turning heel after mania. Could be a situation where he’s not aggressive enough and it costs him the match.
I’d put money on Henry because I’d assume he’s going to be the guy to feud with Jorts Cena.
Why would Ryback turn heel?
I also want to know if I’m being trolled or if there is actual scuttlebutt out there.
I think Swagger is a decent bet. He’s not winning the title, but he could easily win by DQ to set up the rumored submission match at Extreme Rules.
HHH is the best favorite bet by a mile. -450 is about a 20% ROI for as guaranteed a win as you’ll ever see. Brock doesn’t need anyone to put him over, HHH wouldn’t waste his retirement match on a part-timer, and HHH would NEVER let his retirement get less than top billing if he were losing.
This is as close to a reasonable “top billing” as HHH is going to get at this point. The whole reason this match was made a retirement match was so the fans would know that when HHH loses, that’s it, and he gets the send off that he wanted last year at Summerslam but didn’t get. Maybe I’ll look foolish come Monday, but I’m telling anybody who’ll listen; HHH is done.
I have a casino 20 minutes away that has been there for 7 years and I have only been once. Needless to say I don’t gamble. But for some reason betting on wrestling sounds awesomely ridiculous.
Hmm the “Top 3” matches on the card are full of people who are mostly not there. Rock, Taker, HHH, and Brock.
Why does The Rock get all the venom of the never there crowd
‘Cause he’s the WWE Champion…
I got the sense that the only reason Rock’s the WWE Champion was to up the stakes of this Cena/Rocky rematch and to give Cena an uber-rub…I tell ya, the WWE title really only matters to Vince & Company when they want it to. Fans care a lot more about the regular availability of the WWE Champion on WWE television than the front office does.