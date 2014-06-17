Here Come The Awesome Reaction Videos From USA’s World Cup Win Over Ghana

It was only America’s first game of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but it was exciting as hell and enough to get all of us piling on the bandwagon even more than we already were. As if US fans weren’t already nervous and anxious over their team’s hopes and chances to make it out of Group G, which is also known as one of the two Groups of Death, Clint Dempsey made things equally exciting and insane by scoring in the opening minute. It was exciting because “AMERICA! WOO! WE’RE WINNING!” but it was insane because, “Oh sh*t, they have to hold this lead now.”
But despite Ghana having the ball for what seemed like 99% of this match, Tim Howard did his best to keep it scoreless until about the 82nd minute, when André Ayew made USA fans shout a collective, “F*************CK!” And then, as if the gods of soccer thought it might be fun to tease us a little with the prospect of actually advancing, 20-year old John Brooks broke the tie with an incredible header in the 86th minute to give America the 2-1 win.
So are there already crazy fan reaction videos coming in? You bet. First up, here’s a crowd in Kansas City reacting to Dempsey’s quick opening goal.
And here’s that same crowd in Kansas City going bonkers over Brooks’s goal.
I’ve also heard that people like to drink beer while watching World Cup soccer, so here’s a look at fans in a bar getting pretty excited (Via @SBNation)
I’ll keep updating with more videos as I find them, as they are just about my favorite things in the world. In the meantime, folks, feel free to keep editing Brooks’s Wikipedia page. He’s earned it.
UPDATE 1: Here’s a crowd of fans in Birmingham reacting to Dempsey’s goal. Ironically, our friends at Estately determined that Alabama cares the least about soccer.
UPDATE 2: Via John Ferensen from Next Impulse Sports, here are fans reacting in Seattle…
… and it was so loud and crazy there that a window broke.
USA WON THE WORLD’S CUP
Houston represent!
The only time soccer is exciting is when there are huge riots or a stadium collapses.
Also, the game today.
And when girls cover their boobs with paint.
Rock, flag, and EAGLE!
YUP.
Hahaha, and all that from a win against Ghana? Don’t they realize they still have to face Portugal and destruction from Germany?
That’s exactly why they’re celebrating now.
All that from a win over the team that knocked us out of the last two cups? A win that put us in second place in the group and kept our hopes for advancing alive?
You’re right, we all should’ve just made the same pissy face as you. Our apologies for being excited.
Oh, really, are there more games? So we shouldn’t cheer? Got it.
And yes, we will probably lose to Germany; it’s tough when they throw the very best athletes their nation can produce against the fifth most popular sport we have here.
I would love to see an alternate reality where LeBron, Trout, Kaepernick, etc. just played soccer their whole lives and represented us at the cup.
Deutchbag
Who paid to ship all these Europeans in to pose as Americans?
Ask Klinsmann
Should’ve known. They didn’t pay extra for fat suits.
^
^
Ha so many debbie downers in here. God forbid With Leather talks about an actual sport instead of wrestling for a change.
That game was amazing. I have been on Cloud Nine all day. Been watching every US friendly and qualifier over the last 3 years in the build up to this, and it was glorious to see them finally get their vengeance. And all that without Jozy Altidore or Matt Besler.
Portugal imploded today and will be missing 3 legit players, so we actually have a better chance against them next week. I’m stoked.
^
Of course a bar full of white Alabamans is cheering on the beating of eleven black men.
Goddamnit you made me spit up my water.
As an englishman love watching the reaction to America’s game today. Was one of the games of the tournament so far in terms of intensity, and I hope you get through to the next round because a) hate Ronaldo (portugal) and b) america going long into the world cup tournament means more of these videos.
PS. Sorry you wont win the cup though, yeah it ll be either Argentina or Germany
I think hatred of Ronaldo could unite the globe.
I thought the South Americans had a HUGE advantage going into this cup and none of the Europeans could take it from Argentina or Brazil but good god the germans play a tight, focused game and I can absolutely see that squad winning it all.
All of this. The haters can go fuck themselves.
Zees fooleesh Amereecahns are so fooleesh. Don’t zay know zat zee Vorld Cup ist only für northern Europeans and zeir relatives in South Amereecah?