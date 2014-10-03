What Is Kate Upton Doing With Her Body In This GIF From Today’s Tigers Game?

Kate Upton is at Camden Yards this afternoon, supporting boyfriend and Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in Game 2 of the ALDS. When cameras panned to her, she did this.
I have no explanation here. Maybe this is some kind of dance I’m not aware of. Maybe she’s putting a hex on the Orioles. Again, I don’t know. I can’t speak intelligently on the habits of Kate Upton. But I love her regardless, so do you. Happy Friday everyone.
*UPDATE: I watched this a few more times and I think she’s trying to block someone taking video/pics. Ironic, right?
She’s try to sense who in the crowd hasn’t seen her fully naked. Then she’s appalled (covers her mouth) b/c everyone has.
New IOS has had odd effects on the Uptonbot.
Uptonbot. Nice.
I’m interested in the Easter bonnet woman to her left rear.
I’m interested in the lady to her right who know’s Kate Upton is a couple of rows in front of her and is using her iphone as a mirror to make sure she’s presentable.
Now that I’ve seen her cans, nipples and all, I’m over her completely
The photos confirmed what I already suspected. She’s pretty dumpy looking.
[media-cache-ec0.pinimg.com]
bruh
Breaking: Women have hair on their face and their skin is not as perfect as the Photoshopped magazine shoots.
Seriously, still would.
I’d take sloppy seconds, and possibly even thirds.
Scouting out a new location to send her boyfriend more nudie pics?
Being fat? High five!!!
Was it ever determined who the other 3/4/5 chicks in the “kate upton” release were? Because a couple of those “Kate Uptons” blow the real one away. If you GIS them, all you get is pics of uptonbot.
Justin Verlander was going out with some other women in the Detroit area. One of them is a stripper. Don’t ask me how I know. Fine, I got a lap dance from her ok.
Kind of looks like she’s trying to block someone from taking video of her from an angle outside of the camera directly pointed at her.
Why do ALDS sound like a disease?
As a Tigers fan, I’d like to think she was warming up for the bullpen because JESUSFUCKINGCHRIST !!!!!!!!
Isn’t she Burnsy’s girl?
Wiping up one of Verlander’s loads while trying not to puke
I decided long ago to never try and figure out what a blonde woman is doing and/or why.
This method applies to almost all women, but in particular to blonde ones. Especially ones in their early 20s.
What, you never saw anyone doing tai chi? For 5 seconds? In the stands at a baseball game? Jeez, you must not get out much.
It is also possible she’s spelling out T-I-G-E-R-S; like Wild Bill Hagy used to do O-R-I-O-L-E-S.
In the words of Sir Patrick Stewart: “It’s too late. I’ve already seen everything.”
The woman in front of her farted, and she’s trying to summon a jedi blockade on that trade embargo.
Seriously What?! I don’t get this hatred of what is obviously not an obese person. Do people deserve praise because they don’t eat anything? You’re fucking ridiculous.
maybe she just got dizzy and was doing the exercise to retune the balance centre in her ear drums where u keep u head steady amd follow ur hand out stretched hand across the front of u with ur eyes – of course u cant see her eyes because of the glasses –
We’ve got another Amanda Bynes on our hands.
Did I say you can stop sucking my dick there bitchboy?
She’s not doing the sprinkler dance move?