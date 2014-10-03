What Is Kate Upton Doing With Her Body In This GIF From Today’s Tigers Game?

Senior Editor
10.03.14 29 Comments

Kate Upton is at Camden Yards this afternoon, supporting boyfriend and Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in Game 2 of the ALDS. When cameras panned to her, she did this.

I have no explanation here. Maybe this is some kind of dance I’m not aware of. Maybe she’s putting a hex on the Orioles. Again, I don’t know. I can’t speak intelligently on the habits of Kate Upton. But I love her regardless, so do you. Happy Friday everyone.

*UPDATE: I watched this a few more times and I think she’s trying to block someone taking video/pics. Ironic, right?

