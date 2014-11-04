Here Is The Magnificent National Anthem From ‘Monday Night Football’

http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x299etc_this-is-very-good_news
Pleas enjoy this amazing rendition of our National Anthem performed by trumpeter Chris Botti on Monday Night Football. It was so powerful it moved Colts WR Reggie Wayne to tears.
Registered just to say this site has the worst media player of all time. Even with high bandwidth internet this video was as choppy as high seas during a hurricane trying to load. Pathetic.
Yeah, eff you, Uproxx, and your creation Daily Motion.
In addition to @esopillar34 ‘s point, I’d like to add that you might want to check the actual speed of your “high bandwidth internet”. Because I watched this on free motel wireless and didn’t experience any problems.
pleas?
Same with Brent Schmidt, it would be great if I could watch more than 20 seconds of the video
Try it again fellas, should be better now.
That’s how it should be done. None of that pop, rap, wavy, crappy garbage. Way to keep it respectful and meaningful, Chris Botti!
ugh. fuck that. i wanna party to the anthem. bring back hendrix!
seriously though, i was watching hockey once and during the canadian anthem people were cheering and singing along proudly, americans listen to the anthem as if it only plays and kitten funerals.
dammit. that should say “at kitten funerals” not “and kitten funerals.”
I don’t remember what game it was, but just after the tragic events at Canadian Parliament, at an NHL game between two American teams, they played the Canadian national anthem and everyone sang like mad. I’ve done it, too. There’s something about that anthem that makes it impossible not to sing.
It sucked. As soon as he threw jazz “influence” into it he fucked it up. Play it straight or don’t play it at all.
Ron I agree!
I think it was perfectly appropriate. Jazz is the purest musical form that came out of America and so adding a little bit of jazz flair is perfect.
In jazz, you know, we play all the notes – 12 notes on the scale, dip shit, not three chords on a ukulele.
Sweet! What a buttery-smooth trumpet! Great rendition that conveyed greatness and hope. What a talent!
Excellent!
Len yes but isd is NOT the National Anthem Give PC a f’ng break for a second!
#1 it played just fine for me so those douches up above must have very crappy PCs. #2 I have never heard anything so beautiful. #3 Check the girl next to the big guy in gray. How respectful to be NOT holding the flag with one hand and using her cell on the other. Ladies and Gentlemen, I present our nation’s future! Yeah, I know…we’re screwed.
If you take 5 seconds to read the comments above, you’ll notice that it was fixed AFTER they mentioned the choppy video quality.
I think you need to douche your brain before bitching up the comment section.
Actually Steve, it was working fine with the other video too. Calm down.
I kept expecting this:
the beautiful thing about our country is the freedom in which to express our self artisticly and other ways ..This is Mr. Bottti’s artistic expression of our National Anthem. There is no one way to play it…That is not how our nation was built
Larry ~ yes and no.
People/Groups selected to lead our National Anthem have a responsibility too. There is an official version. There are particular ways to act during the National Anthem. It’s also about the intent of the National Anthem.
FrankM: The United States didn’t even have an “official” national anthem until 1931, 155 years after we declared our independence from Great Britain. Is the interpretation really all that sacrosanct or is it the musical statement that counts (ie: Hendrix’s powerful and memorable performance at Woodstock)? I dare suggest Whitney Houston’s exquisite and emotional rendition would have raised a few eyebrows in 1931. She too took liberties with the piece – but Liberty prevailed,
It isn’t remotely like the National Anthem! Come on!
Mary Wilder ~ Your wording is a bit too extreme. Objectively, he was well over 90%. I did the musical analysis.
Very Beautiful!
How are people saying this wasn’t anything close to the National Anthem? What the hell did you hear? The Roseanne take on it? Listening to it, I was going through the lyrics in my mind and it all fits. It’s a beautiful rendition, case closed. Not every performance of it can be what most call the best, the Whitney Houston version, or if you prefer, the Hendrix version. It was gorgeous, so please stop shitting all over it or get out there and perform your ‘perfect’ version.
Most people who think the Hendrix version of the Star Spangled Banner is an accurate rendition sound like they’ve never actually heard Hendrix’s version from Woodstock. Dude starts playing the Star Spangled Banner but then deconstructs it and it ends in crazy feedback and whatnot. If they’re willing to hold up Hendrix’s version as the definitive pop culture version or something, than this dude’s trumpet version is just as good if not better.
(I like Hendrix’s version, by the way, and the interpretation that Hendrix was making a statement on the failure of the ‘American dream’ by having the anthem basically come apart while he played it.)
Alice Was Pushed ~ I hope no one is bashing the skills of Jimi H, Whitney H, or any of the other performers that have performed our National Anthem. What should be at question here is the purpose of our National Anthem. Performers that really care about their audience will fulfill their responsibility. Those performers who don’t (or need to learn more about the intent/purpose) often stray from the intended purpose of leading our National Anthem. As a performer, I know firsthand that it’s not always easy to separate the two – individuality/career versus responsibility. It’s an ethical dilemma.
Yeah, I was just mentioning Hendrix as a taste preference most seem to enjoy. It seems that whenever we hear about the National Anthem being performed, it’s either because it’s a) flubbed b) amazing singing (guitar) talent or c) butchered beyond recognition (Like Roseanne’s go at it) I thought this trumpet version was amazing, I just don’t get the influx of what appears to be people who signed up just to say this sounds nothing like the National Anthem or that it’s garbage.
To Devo, who wants to “party” to the anthem, that’s not what it’s purpose is. It’s a solemn moment where you remember those who died to make this country free. You can do all the partying you want at kickoff. Until then, respect the anthem. It’s not a fight song.
Actually, Ray-Ray…that’s exactly what The Star Spangled Banner was written as. A Fight Song for our troops during that terrible struggle.
Did anyone else have to sit through a Spanish commercial for Special K to listen to the National Anthem? #Irony
The National Anthem hasn’t been played “as written” ever. It was originally written as an English drinking song. Francis Scott Key used the melody as the rhythmic basis for the tribute he wrote in Baltimore Harbor.
mike95-yes, a few days after FS Key penned the verses of the poem a relative realized that the drinking song used the same rhythm and the two were put together – a fairly common practice for many, many years. It took decades for poem/song to become our National Anthem. It did get some adjustments prior to becoming our National Anthem. The fact that the tune came from an English drinking song is interesting, but musically has no real value.
Why did he have to bugger it up? Why can’t a beautiful piece of music be played as written?
Why does a British dude care about the American National Anthem?
I noticed some people did not place their hand over their heart… SHOW SOME RESPECT !!!
When the national anthem is played or sung, citizens should stand at attention and salute by placing their right hand over their heart at the first note and holding the salute through the last note. The salute is directed to the flag, if displayed, otherwise to the music. If in uniform, the person should salute in the formal manner. It is proper to salute wherever the national anthem is played, for instance, on a college campus, in a public park, in a church, at a ball game, sports event, etc.
Mystik Al – hand over heart for National Anthem is correct (Veterans may salute)
Mystik Al – ummmmmmmmmmmm you realize you are wrong right? Americans place their hands over their hearts for both. At least true Americans do.
AWESOME RENDITION.
If you’re wanting it exactly as written, then you must be disappointed all the time because virtually no one plays or sings it that way. I haven’t heard it note-for-note since junior high band practice.
Comment? I’m still waiting for blow-job” Farce-Book” to up-load the damn thing! Can’t wait for ‘Ello’!
Wonderful version, well performed.
wow!! Im a musician so i k ow how some trumpets can sound obnoxious (sorry trumpeters) but this was so smooth and nice sounding it should be done more often!! Nice job Chris Botti!! Beautiful sound!!
Thanks for sharing, Andy.
There sure are a lot of ignoramuses that post here. Simpletons, too. Use of crude language is a dead giveaway. Then there are those that don’t think this was appropriate or beautiful. Sure, that’s your opinion, but there are some minority opinions that are just wrong. You can have the opinion, but it isn’t correct. For example, looking at an eagle in flight, you can have the opinion that it is ugly, but you would be wrong. Or contemplate (that means “think” or “ponder”) about how many galaxies and stars and planets there are out there and think it’s not a big deal, but you would be stupidly wrong. It’s still your right to have such an ignorant opinion, but it would be wrong. BTW, if you look online to the many, many media outlets that have reposted/shared this moving performance by one of the world’s recognized top trumpeters, you would see that the overwhelming (as in not even close) response is extremely positive towards this performance. If you didn’t like it or thought that it was stupid, you are in a very, very small minority.
You’re welcome Ted.
WOW! Amazing!
Thank you, Chris, for playing our anthem so beautifully. It was elegant and clear; your tone was perfect.
Chris B is a wonderful trumpet player – gorgeous tone, very musical, and sensitive to the aura of each piece he plays. He played a very solemn, dignified version that is much closer to the official version of our National Anthem than most versions displayed in the media. He did take some liberties which go against the primary intent and etiquette of our National Anthem – to render honors to our Nation and for everyone to sing along. (example: “ban-ner” has a quarter note and two eighth notes – not four eighth notes – musicians will understand)
Yes, there is an official version.
Yes, remove hat and stand at attention with hand over heart (whether holding a cap/hat or not) – note: for the past few years, Veterans or currently serving service persons not in uniform can salute during our National Anthem per Presidential Order (President George W. Bush).
{notice I say “our” National Anthem. Everyone should remain respectful during another country’s national anthem}
Yes, sing along – did anyone watch the World Cup? You saw many nations present their national anthem by singing along with enthusiasm – there is an standard intent on national anthems.
No doubt there have been some very inspirational performance versions of our National Anthem: Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston and now Chris Botti. There have also been some awful versions – do not deserve mention here. The point is that this is both a public and private/personal event at the same time. The performer has a responsibility to know the official version and to mold their personal style to the official version enough so that the intent of our National Anthem is fully kept intact. The intent is for the performer to lead the American gathered at the event in the singing of our National Anthem.
Freedom and individuality is treasured, but the National Anthem is about how the whole (America) is stronger than the sum of it’s parts (Americans). This gives us the moral imperative to enjoy and celebrate the diversity of the collective.
Every time I lead our National Anthem, I have countless WW II, Korean, Vietnam, Gulf War(s) Veterans come up to me expressing how they feel about our National Anthem being done “the right way”.
I am honored to uphold the standard for them and for you.
~ FrankM
frank ?….lol….my comment below?…speaks to your comment so well…..and truly ?…there is a definite, certain pride when singing the national anthem with other proud americans that becomes spiritual for me, at times…..and I well up and get teary eyed many times when performing and hear the crowd loud and proud singing with us!!…and they ALL KNOW THE WORDS….EVERY SINGLE ONE ….AND ?….IN THE RIGHT ORDER!….!!!
Timing and meter kept intact so anyone that wanted too could have sung along…..but man, to attempt a “g” above high “c” on the last note and nail it…..that was awesome… and with that large of an audience……he belongs in “The home of the brave”..
I hear you….and am in total agreement!….it was a brave and inspired rendition…kudos and then some!.. for c. botti!
Actually a third ledger-line E above “high C”, or a concert-pitch D above the second ledger line treble clef for most instruments (pitched in C). :-) Consequently, it sounded possibly a bit flat, even considering “Just Intonation”, and musically seemed a bit out of character with the rest of his rendition with the gliss leading up to it. Somewhat of an unusual note choice to end the anthem on, but it seems not to’ve offended the listening audience.
AmazingMaleeni ~ people make mistakes, but there is an official version. Performers leading our National Anthem should sing/play it with that intent. That’s the definition of a national anthem. It’s not a personal anthem – one can have that if they want.
Christ almighty, I think we have alot of Madison Rising fans in the thread today. Fuck off you morons.
I REALLY WOULD LIKE TO HEAR IT, BUT THE STUPID PLAYER HERE WON’T LOAD!!
THIS IS RIDICULOUS~! YOU SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO HAVE A COMPUTER IF YOU CAN’T OPERATE THE SITES CORRECTLY!! SCREW THIS!!
Use your big boy voice.
Will you people shut up, I’m listening to the fucking song!
People are always complaining, isn’t it great to live in a free country? Believe it or not most everyone I have ever met in our beautiful country, no matter what background, nationality, etc. I pretty much like them all. Thank you for this post of our national anthem, was able to watch it all with no problem.
Soooooo muchhhhh butthurtttttt…. Beautiful take on the National Anthem. Only could’ve been made better by a back of one Ron on the jazz flute and another on saxophone (you know who you are). ‘Murica
Botti rocks! What a talent. Such class, reverence and respect, what a contrast to Rosie’s disgraceful display.
sorry, I meant’ Roseanne, not Rosie. :-( However, if Rosie had sang the song, I’m sure it would have been equally disgraceful and disrespectful.
Well the damn thing won’t play now, guess odumass had something to do with that…
I thought it was beautiful…what I didn’t find beautiful was the people who do not seem to remember that when our National Anthem is played, we put our hands over our hearts, or salute, if you’re in uniform or a veteran. Brought tears to my eyes as well…
Beautifully done, and with a touch of class. Unlike most renditions I heard as of late. For those who disagree, it’s veterans like myself who gave you this right to disagree when we put on the armed service uniform of our choice. For the haters, shut up. This is one of many different renditions and it is performed by a man who knows what he was doing.
right on just joe!…(.not jo King here…lol… :) ….you speak the truth….and I am in agreement here….thank you, also, (may I say here), for your service in our military in order for me and mine to enjoy our freedoms…I am now (and forever will be) ever grateful.
Very nice. It’s too bad that the yahoos in the crowd couldn’t wait until the end of the Anthem before they started shouting. It’s disrespectful and just plain rude. If you ever want to see REAL class at a football game, watch a game in Annapolis, West Point, or Colorado Springs (the military academies). During their post-game singing of their anthems, and even when the other team is singing THEIR anthems, there’s not a peep. Then again, they teach respect for our nation and it’s emblems at the academies….
I can imagine the pride is strong….<3
“some influence”…. haha are you kidding me? You need to watch some more football or something because you do not know what the national anthem is. this is indeed the star spangled banner with a flew jazzed up sections. I thought it was a beautiful display of American culture incorporating jazz and our national anthem into one truly american piece.
but I was pleasantly surprised
High E at the end was flat, but he lipped it up at the end. Should have gone with the high C.
I have sung the national anthem as a duet with one guy who plays a keyboard (playing all parts!) and WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONALS but I sing what has been described as an unexpected harmony to the traditional melody…. my partner sang the notes “spot on”….no lie…every time like gold… note for note EXACTLY as we learned ((as we ALL learned as children in grade schools nationwide in the 50’s …60’s…..70’s….and so on {{{and I like to sing low parts… :) and i would see surprised looks at first and then a slow smile at the end}}} from the ones who had raised eyebrows !!!…and they would come up after and compliment us…saying with one of us singing proud and true to the notes we/ they all know…they found as they sang along with HIM?….they started to ENJOY my harmony with THEM!…..that i made THEM sound good!!!…..lol…..very surprising response that always made me feel connected suddenly with every one there that day….it made us feel good!…and it was so simple….I USUALLY picked a harmony that might be considered a third or even fourth part in a choir….(which is where i learned all those other harmony parts!) …and we kept it so simple and pure…..with two mics and a nice PA system…we played at college baseball games and junior college home football games…opening days for many years in Ukiah for little league and four or five local hometown harvest fair-type events…..starting the small town day’s events with a community sing-a-long of the national anthem (with us)…..some (-i’m sure- )were most likely not pleased, but you can’t please everyone and to try to would totally defy the creative process…. but I will tell you I loved singing the national anthem….every time we did and it IS a very special song……….but I didn’t want to brag…i told you this story mostly to preface why I am commenting now…..and when I do, you’ll understand all that “crap” up there above!!!!…………..what REALLY DISAPPOINTS AND SURPRISES ME most??? — is this:…….. many ARTISTS who sing it publically AND in front of millions???…. don’t bother to learn the song…really know what it is saying….so they never get it…mess up verses all the time because they don’t KNOW the words!!…in my opinion?…there is NO EXCUSE….and i’ll tell you WHY I don’t get it!!!….THIS SONG?…this song tells a STORY…clearly and concisely ………and if YOU LISTEN TO THE SONG IT MAKES PERFECT SENSE….and messing up verses would pretty much never happen…if they took the time to understand what the story IS!!……..it’s about a battle that happened late in the day…the day before…just one battle…and the survivors or soldiers are singing/discussing the events of that battle they fought the night before till the morning on this one day…..and now as the song starts?..(.let me remind you) it is early morning after a battle the evening before…the soldiers are discussing with excitement and pride what they witnessed the night before and what they still see, the morning after…….”oh say can you see?…by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly we hailed….in the twilights last gleaming”….(can you see the flag in the new dawn light that last night at twilight we hailed -as in :..cheered – and “went on” about because we won a battle- as the last rays of light could be seen…it-the flag- was still standing…. as a symbol) ……next verse?… they describe in detail…that flag they saw during battle…”whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight.. for the ramparts we watched, would lay silently gleaming”….the cannon balls of the opposing soldiers failed to hurt this time and fell short to the ground near them…gleaming intact on that battle ground in the waning light and there was more they could see…?…..”through the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there”….they could still see by the light of the rockets that their flag still stood…that they were holding their ground and they were winning this battle…then they declare together..”oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave”…..”for the land of the free and the HOME OF THE BRAVE !”…….last lines are saying “see that flag still standing and saying we will not give up the fight?…….we are free …we are brave and we are proud!!.”…………….it is a song with a huge message…..and it tells a story!!!…..simple…proud…with amazing imagery….hear it..and at least try to.know it people before you muck it up in public…if you know the story?…you will sell the conviction behind it…it MEANS SOMETHING…..it really does…..<3…….and who doesn't love a good story?….OH!!…. <3 …and I LOVED BOTTI'S RENDITION ..I GOT TEARY EYED, TOO!
This is a very pure performance of the national anthem, so different than what I usually hear in football games these days. They actually let in someone with real talent to do it this time, Chris Botti, who is a fabulous jazz trumpet player. I see some people saying it sounded too serious, and they wanted something fun. There are times to have fun, but the national anthem is a time to reflect on why we have everything we have, why we are free, why we we are so privileged… to me, seeing someone such as Reggie Wayne shedding a tear makes these players seem much more human to me… it’s so beautiful, that I almost shed a tear.
No one likes Chris any better than I do. But, I have to agree with those who said he messed it up this time. Should have played it straight and leave out the improv. There are places to improvise, (in jazz) but not with this. Sorry, I was disappointed.
did i walk into the comment section for a fox news article? Dude gave an excellent rendition. end of story.
I like my version better:
This was wonderful but Have You every been to a military funeral and heard the Military Bugler Band Cops play Taps? Then the military members fold the flag and hands it to the spouse? Now that is something that will bring tears to your eyes!
Absolutely fabulous! A welcome change from other renditions. Just beautiful. Whomever was in charge of assigning Chris Botti.. good job!!!
Chris Botti is a real talent, and I had the chance to see him in concert. This, however, is just the best I have ever seen or heard of our National Anthem. It just brought tears to my eyes. Thank you for the respect you have shown, Chris Botti.