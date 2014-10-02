Here’s A Gallery Of Really Sad Pirates Fans

If you see a Pittsburgh Pirates fan this morning, give ’em a hug. They need it after last night’s bloodbath.
It’s not quite as cathartic as watching the reactions of people when Undertaker lost to BORK LAZER (which drastically improved my mood following The Assassination of Bray Wyatt by the Coward John Cena, Part 1), but this is still quality schadenfreude after suffering through Pirates fans yammering on about beating the Reds in the play-in Playoff game last year.
It’s not quite as cathartic as watching the reactions of people when Undertaker lost to BORK LAZER (which drastically improved my mood following The Assassination of Bray Wyatt by the Coward John Cena, Part 1), but this is still quality schadenfreude after suffering through Pirates fans yammering on about beating the Reds in the play-in Playoff game last year.