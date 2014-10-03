Here’s A Map Of How NCAA Football Fandom Breaks Down In the U.S.

The NY Times released a very scientific study (okay, it was Facebook likes) to estimate how NCAA football fandom breaks down in different parts of the country. Aside from larger states like Texas and California who are represented by a handful of schools, it’s not surprising that the map essentially shows college football fandom for a particular area is generally geared towards each respective state school in and around that state’s border.

This reminds me of that time in 6th grade when I did a research paper to determine if students preferred pizza or grilled cheese in the school cafeteria, but then just made up the results with what I thought they’d be. Sometimes it’s just easier that way.

[NY Times]