Here’s A Map Of How NCAA Football Fandom Breaks Down In the U.S.

The NY Times released a very scientific study (okay, it was Facebook likes) to estimate how NCAA football fandom breaks down in different parts of the country. Aside from larger states like Texas and California who are represented by a handful of schools, it’s not surprising that the map essentially shows college football fandom for a particular area is generally geared towards each respective state school in and around that state’s border.
This reminds me of that time in 6th grade when I did a research paper to determine if students preferred pizza or grilled cheese in the school cafeteria, but then just made up the results with what I thought they’d be. Sometimes it’s just easier that way.
[NY Times]
Fresno State’s fan base > Stanford’s fan base??
Fresno’s fan base stretches from Bakersfield to just south of Sacramento (hence the green “V” on the back of the helmets representing the San Joaquin Valley). There are no other major schools to compete with. The bay area has both Stanford and UC Berkely in a relatively small geographic area.
Duke? Really? Either this map is wildly inaccurate, or there are a ton of bandwagon Duke football fans after last season.
Outside of Durham, I’d say Carolina fans outnumber Duke 3 to 1. And App State should at least have a small bubble in the mountains.
I would guess that UNC and NC State have more in-state fans than Duke. Hell, I live here, and I even know more ECU fans than Duke fans.
Same. I grew up in the foothills of NC and most folks I knew/saw were Carolina fans. State and Duke fans were probably even, followed by Wake fans. But that was 11yrs ago and like u said ECU and App. State’s reputations have grown significantly since. App. used to be inexpensive in-state, safety school. Now it’s tuition has more than doubled and it’s tougher to get into. I assume ECU is similar.
When you go to the interactive map, most of the state show’s up as UNC. Raleigh shows NCSU and there’s hardly any Duke to be found.
Or how it really is if you live in the area.
I’m calling shenanigans with Ohio State taking Southwest Ohio or at least the Cincinnati area. Cincinnati HATES Ohio State because they think they are so entitled and the fact that they screwed over the UC Bearcats in hogging all the recruits, glory and press. They think that schools like OSU are the reason why UC is trapped in the AAC instead of getting picked up by the ACC or the Big 12. Every time the Bengals play “Hang On Sloopy” the crowd groans because its an Ohio State song. That’s how much they hate Ohio State; they loathe the State Rock Song because Ohio State likes it.
The Cincinnati area is either UC or UK. They would rather root for the Steelers, Browns, Cubs or Cardinals than root for the Buckeyes.
I was in Cincy last weekend and after driving all over the city there appeared to be significantly more Bearcat fans. Bearcat decals, flags, clothing and fans were all over. Little to no Buckeye support from what I saw.
Cincinnati hates Ohio State because Cincinnati is part of Kentucky and has a major inferiority complex.
Probably dependent upon the year they surveyed the fans in question. Cincinnati is one of the greatest fair weather fan locales I’ve ever encountered. While UC has been consistently solid the last 5 or 6 years, their fans don’t start speaking up until they have an argument (read: better record than Ohio State) which they feel explains their imagined superiority over Ohio State. Otherwise, silence out of Clifton.
Had the survey been taken in 2008, UC would have a bubble because that was the peak of UC idiocy.
I’m pro-Texas, but I have a hard time believing that the southern half of New Mexico is UT. I also have a hard time believing any LSU influence creeping into Texas. But I would believe that northern Texas is for OU. Hate to admit it, but it’s there.
Southern New Mexico is really sparsely populated, so that kind of thing can give you some small sample size weirdness. Combine that with the fact that New Mexico is a college football wasteland (NM State is probably the worst college football team in history) and it starts to makes sense.
Gotta take the Katrina factor into account for those Texas corn dog fans.
And where is NDSU??? The Biiiiison? The should be dominating ND, SD, part of western Minnesota.
The must only be counting Division 1-A schools (yes, I still refuse to use “FCS” and “FBS”).
Yes sir.
NDSU is the actual NCAA Football champions.
That is disgusting that there is not even a little ECU bubble around Greenville.
UConn?? They spelled Notre Dame wrong…
I’m also calling shenanigans. War Eagle.
Pretty lazy analysis of New England, because I can assure you nobody in Maine (or NH) cares a rat’s arse about UConn. I’m also pretty sure Boston is BC or Irish country…
I stand corrected. The light blue over much of New England isn’t UConn…it’s FLORIDA, which is even stranger…
RI and Mass should probably be green for Notre Dame.