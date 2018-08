The Packers kept the Bears scoreless in the second half today en route to an easy 38-17 victory. After the game, reporter Rachel Nichols tweeted out this photo. Everything about it is perfect. The toddler’s evil smile, the whining Bears kid—it’s just beautiful. Sure, it may have not been taken today and maybe it is an elaborate photoshop. But you know what, I don’t care. I don’t care one bit. I love it.