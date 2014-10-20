Here’s A Wonderful Breakdown Of Peyton Manning’s 510 Touchdown Passes

Peyton Manning has thrown 510 touchdown passes to 44 different NFL players. Marvin Harrison of course leads the way with 112 touchdown grabs as a member of the Colts. Demaryius Thomas tops Broncos players with 29 touchdowns in just 2.5 seasons with Manning.
Here’s a complete breakdown (click on the pie chart to enlarge).
(H/t to Pennlive for the list of players)
I for one am OUTRAGED that Peyton Manning doesn’t throw TD passes to Peyton Manning. Why’s he so selfish? Why not spread the ball around? Why’s he so infatuated with WR’s, TE’s, and RB’s?!?!
This is 2014, I demand more selfie TD’s.
I thought for sure he had thrown at least ONE TD pass to himself.
I for one, would like to congratulate Peyton got once again distracting people from his only record that really matters.. His post season record. Way to go champ!*
Why did you asterisk champ? Did XLI not count?
And if you’re gonna trod out that awful “Super Bowl record is the only stat that matters in evaluating a quarterback” argument, I’ll pull out this awful (but legitimate in response) argument: you’re arguing that Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson, and Mark Rypien are better than Dan Marino, Dan Fouts, and Fran Tarkenton.
Well, The Great Forehead’s only Superb Owl win was against Rex Grossman after the Bear’s coaching staff had already stopped trusting him to throw the ball more than three yards down the field. It was a bigger gimme than the undefeated ’72 Dolphins’ schedule, AND looks especially weak compared to his autistic brother’s two wins both coming against Pretty Vader and the Emperor.