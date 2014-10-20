Here’s A Wonderful Breakdown Of Peyton Manning’s 510 Touchdown Passes

Senior Editor
10.20.14

Peyton Manning has thrown 510 touchdown passes to 44 different NFL players. Marvin Harrison of course leads the way with 112 touchdown grabs as a member of the Colts. Demaryius Thomas tops Broncos players with 29 touchdowns in just 2.5 seasons with Manning.

Here’s a complete breakdown (click on the pie chart to enlarge).

(H/t to Pennlive for the list of players)

