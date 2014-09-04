Here’s An Embarrassing GIF Of Every Starting Quarterback In The NFL

What better way to kick off the NFL season than embarrassing/amusing GIFs of your starting quarterback.
Matthew Stafford
Peyton Manning
Josh McCown (via GIFdsports)
Tom Brady
Andrew Luck
Eli Manning
Chad Henne
E.J. Manuel (via SBNation)
Johnny Manziel isn’t a starting quarterback.
Some of these are amazing and some of these I can’t even tell what is supposed to be happening that is supposedly embarrassing.
Eh, I debated Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel but in the end, I had a funnier GIF of Johnny Football.
I’m all for anything that shames that douche and I just enjoy the fact that he’ll be on the sidelines to start the season.
Why is Celebrating a 95 yard TD pass that brings your team within a score of the #1 team in country embarrassing?
Hate much?
The Drew Brees and Matt Cassell ones are never not funny. As far as embarrassing, Cassell has to win, hands down.
The Drew Brees one is genius. Those guys at LandThieves deserve a webby for it.
@virnomine: That Cassel moment was so indicative of that whole Chiefs 2012 campaign to a 2-14 record.
Just how long is Drew’s neck??? I had never noticed before, but it looks to be at least a foot and a half long at the least. WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I need the Sanchez butt fumble. It should always be included in any NFL QB gif discussion
I have it somewhere in the archives. Unfortunately, Twitpic went down today so I’m digging into an external drive to get these.
Tough for this Buc’s fan to watch that embarrassing interception by McCown, and then to have to watch it again under Ryan Fitzpatrick’s name
haha, sorry about that
I dunno. That Chad Henne one is the opposite of embarrassing. I’d have that gif etched on my damn tombstone if I were him.
The Cutler one isn’t embarrassing, either. He’s trying to get the crowd to shut the fuck up while the offense is out there.
The Rodgers one is more embarrassing for anyone who thinks Lions’ defensive linemen are still worth defending.
And Cutler looks like an idiot doing it.
That Foles one is amazing. Where did he go?
I think Matt Ryan is saying “fondue Mr. Falcon”, in that GIF, correct?
Big Ben eh? Too lazy to spell Roethlisberger? And if there is a gif of Bart Scott’s hit on Ben, that should be here.
HARF HARF THE BEN LIKE SHORT NAMES HARF HARF
Or Ben looking at the Choco Taco on his shoulder. That always works in a pinch.
You missed the best part of the Rivers one was that before that he stuck his hand out to try to get some assistance up, and his hand was promptly swatted away.
Marmalard to the max
The best Rivers Gif is when you see him say worse game ever.
You really had SO MUCH MORE to work with on Matty Ice.
There was a perfectly good GIF of Ryan Tannehill picking his nose that would have worked better than an interception…
Tannehill GIF should always be him putting together an Ikea table.
So many of these are just run-of-the-mill bad plays, Manziel isn’t a starter, and you intentionally elected to leave out two *actual* starters?
This post is equally lazy and garbage.
Leave the football to KSK. There is no other choice for Cutler besides this gif:
