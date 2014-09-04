Here’s An Embarrassing GIF Of Every Starting Quarterback In The NFL

Senior Editor
09.04.14 28 Comments

What better way to kick off the NFL season than embarrassing/amusing GIFs of your starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford

 

Peyton Manning


 

Josh McCown (via GIFdsports)


 

Tom Brady

 

Andrew Luck

 

Eli Manning

 

Chad Henne

 

E.J. Manuel (via SBNation)

 

