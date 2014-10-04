Here’s An Illini Fan Flipping His Own Team The Double Bird After A Blocked FG

10.04.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Midway through the 4th quarter against Purdue, Illinois had an opportunity to cut an 11 point deficit to 8 with a short field goal try. The attempt was blocked to the disapproval of this young gentleman on the lower left.

Purdue ended up hanging on for the 38-27 win, dropping the Illini to 3-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference.

I-L-L!!!

Do Illini fans even finish that chant anymore, or do they simply leave it at that?

 

