Here’s An Illini Fan Flipping His Own Team The Double Bird After A Blocked FG

Midway through the 4th quarter against Purdue, Illinois had an opportunity to cut an 11 point deficit to 8 with a short field goal try. The attempt was blocked to the disapproval of this young gentleman on the lower left.
Purdue ended up hanging on for the 38-27 win, dropping the Illini to 3-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference.
I-L-L!!!
Do Illini fans even finish that chant anymore, or do they simply leave it at that?
Look on the bright side: he was in attendance.
I won’t leave you hanging — I-N-I
He should get his right hand looked at because it sure seems like his middle finger is broken.
Look at that angle it takes.
Extended durations of watching Illinois football can lead to such malformity. I myself am typing this post with a typing wand.
/had season tickets for Illinois’ 18-game losing streak from 1996-1998