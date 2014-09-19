Here’s Benjy From The Howard Stern Show Getting Kicked Out Of Roger Goodell’s Press Conference

If you missed the press conference Roger Goodell, the reptilian creature who runs the NFL, just wrapped up, you missed Benjy Bronk from the Howard Stern Show being forcibly removed while screaming, “DON’T TAKE ME TO AN ELEVATOR!” It was f-ing hilarious and the perfect complement to the farce the presser was on the whole. Enjoy…

(Via Will Brinson)

