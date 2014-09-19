Here’s Benjy From The Howard Stern Show Getting Kicked Out Of Roger Goodell’s Press Conference

If you missed the press conference Roger Goodell, the reptilian creature who runs the NFL, just wrapped up, you missed Benjy Bronk from the Howard Stern Show being forcibly removed while screaming, “DON’T TAKE ME TO AN ELEVATOR!” It was f-ing hilarious and the perfect complement to the farce the presser was on the whole. Enjoy…
(Via Will Brinson)
Moments like these are literally the only thing Benjy is good for. I couldn’t be happier.
Exactly. His vortex is annoying as fuck, but he’s great at randomly fucking with people in public.
I secretly hope he’s late again one day, just to see if Howard will have the balls to fire him.
Maybe I am just an old man but I don’t get how people still find this and pretty much everything stern does entertaining
I would agree with you but the NFL is so deserving of mockery at this point I’ll even accept Stern’s 1992 schtick…
Library, I posted it from my phone. Take that you whippersnapper
This is good, but Stern blows dogs for quarters.
he forgot to say BRO
Yeah I have ears to, he definitely says elevator. Why wouldn’t he say elevator, that’s the fucking joke,