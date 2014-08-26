Here’s Chris Bosh Accidentally Photobombing Matthew McConaughey At The Emmys

I don’t know why Chris Bosh is at the Emmys and frankly, I don’t care enough to discuss it further. Here he is photobombing Matthew McConaughey, perhaps accidentally. I don’t know. Dude is weird. Dude is very, very weird. If he weren’t athletic and 6’10”, he’d be that guy at Walmart hanging out near the lingerie section, poking the bras with his fingers. Shut up, like you didn’t do that as a kid.
[FTW], pic via Jorge Sedano
It’s no accident
[www.youtube.com]
Wade is married to Gabrielle Union, Gabrielle is probably at the emmys with Wade, Bosh is just hanging with his boy.
I had a friend that whenever we would walk through Wal-mutt or Victoria’s Secret or anywhere that had mannequins in lingerie I would poke them because he would just giggle like a little school girl every time. Mind you, we were probably in our 20’s by this point too.