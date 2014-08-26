Here’s Chris Bosh Accidentally Photobombing Matthew McConaughey At The Emmys

08.25.14 3 Comments

I don’t know why Chris Bosh is at the Emmys and frankly, I don’t care enough to discuss it further. Here he is photobombing Matthew McConaughey, perhaps accidentally. I don’t know. Dude is weird. Dude is very, very weird. If he weren’t athletic and 6’10”, he’d be that guy at Walmart hanging out near the lingerie section, poking the bras with his fingers. Shut up, like you didn’t do that as a kid.

[FTW], pic via Jorge Sedano

