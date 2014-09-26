Here’s Derek Jeter On The Front Page Of Every New York Newspaper

I’m still digesting the theatrics of last night’s Yankees game, a walk-off hit by Derek Jeter in his last home at-bat. It was amazing, it was magical, it was a fairytale ending. I hate the Yankees with every fiber of my being but dammit, that was kind of perfect.
I mean, the Yankees had to blow a 3-run lead in the ninth inning for that to happen. They hadn’t done that all year. Like I said last night, you can’t script this stuff, even with a Vince McMahon at the helm.
Anyway, here’s a look at the New York area newspapers this morning. Unsurprisingly, it’s a Jeter-gasm.
(H/t @Tim_Goergen for the Yankees research)
Shouldn’t there be a newspaper celebrating the Baltimore pitcher who 1) didn’t intentionally walk him (which would’ve been the normal thing to do in the situation) and 2) threw him an 86 mph meatball right down the middle?
I blame Buck for that.
He started both Pirela and Gardner with 88 mph changeups….in other word essentially the same pitch and if you think they were going to intentionally walk Derek Jeter in his final at bat at Yankee stadium you are out of your mind. Fans would have literally stormed the O’s dugout. They are fighting for home field advantage, they were not going to give up on that for a scripted moment. But perhaps you are right, clearly the Illuminati and Rothschilds are at work here.
+100 points to The Record not using “A Hero 2 the End”
I agree it was a great ending for him, but to celebrate a random, useless September win when you’ve already missed the playoffs as “2 perfect” and “2 good to be true” is a bit of a stretch. Way to take a great moment and overdo it, guys.
No it was the perfect capper, because it allowed Jeter to finish his career with people making way too big a deal about Derek Jeter.
Seeing as how he should have been walked, and was then served up a big tasty meatball, the announcer’s call should have been,
“In a season of manufactured melodrama, it’s an ending even Vince McMahon wouldn’t have dreamed of!”
the “meatball” being the same pitch he started the other two batters in the inning with? He was just tossing “meatballs” to everyone that inning. The whole game was scripted right? The two home runs in the top of the inning were also scripted yes? I heard they didn’t even play the game, it was all CGI.
Why walk an aging two hitter who isn’t having that great of a season to face the three (and potentially four) hitter in the lineup? What incentive do the Orioles, who are currently fighting for homefield advantage in the playoffs, to throw a game down the stretch?
I’m no Yankee fan, but you guys are way off in calling a fix.
I think it’s just obvious. The winning run is at second base, a runner at first is nothing but helpful for the defensive team because it sets up the force play and possibly the double play. Yeah, the third and fourth hitters are up next, but who are they? Brian McCann, who was 0-3 and has hit into 16 double plays this season, and Mark Teixeira, who’s hit into 13 DPs and struck out 108 times. Not exactly Murderers’ Row coming up.
I don’t think it was fixed, I just think Buck and the O’s pitcher and catcher got lost in the moment, didn’t think things through, and got burned as a result. Bad baseball.
But hey, one’s a 90+ win team with eyes on winning it all, and the other’s a team clinging to its legacy that got one little reminder of what used to make them great, so whatever.
Orioles are 3 back with 3 games left. Odds of them getting homefield are next to nothing, so I really don’t think they are fighting for anything.
Yeah right…it was fixed
Explain the throw to the plate
Why would they try it?