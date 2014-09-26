Here’s Derek Jeter On The Front Page Of Every New York Newspaper

09.26.14 12 Comments

I’m still digesting the theatrics of last night’s Yankees game, a walk-off hit by Derek Jeter in his last home at-bat. It was amazing, it was magical, it was a fairytale ending. I hate the Yankees with every fiber of my being but dammit, that was kind of perfect.

I mean, the Yankees had to blow a 3-run lead in the ninth inning for that to happen. They hadn’t done that all year. Like I said last night, you can’t script this stuff, even with a Vince McMahon at the helm.

Anyway, here’s a look at the New York area newspapers this morning. Unsurprisingly, it’s a Jeter-gasm.

