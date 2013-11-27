Here’s ‘How To Fight A Baby,’ The Citizen Kane Of Internet Outrage Videos

You guys know I get all flustered and outraged by everything that happens on the Internet, right? Racism, sexism, homophobia, Kate Upton shaming, all of it. Just sends me into a furious-typing tizzy.
Here’s one thing I am not outraged by on the Internet: a guy uploading a video of him playing with a baby and joking about how he’s kicking its ass.
Here’s ‘How To Fight A Baby,’ quite possibly the sweetest of all the things we’re gonna get pissed about this week, wherein a man shows you … well, how to fight a baby. He strangles it (not really), gives it a rear naked choke (not really) and brutally slams it down. Onto a bed! All while the baby cackles with delight, which is usually the sign that a baby is in pain. Basically the worst thing he does is blow in the baby’s face against its will, which my cat HATES.
Watch this and type the biggest, most spirited paragraph you can:
I watched that flip like four times to figure out the arm positioning.
Also the vid where he uses kids as dumbells is pretty informative.
From a father of three, thanks for a great laugh. Used to do something similar to that flip all the time, they loved it.
Lmao and I bet its people with out kids who are complaining the most.
Dude. Not cool. It’s clearly people without a brain and have nothing better to do
As someone who proposed a Cesaro toss/uppercut to an eight year old, I see no harm here.
That’s hardly appropriate Rich.
It’s called the Swiss Death, please.
I used to tombstone my friend’s little brother when he was 5 or 6. Nearly dropped the squirt on his head a couple times, given these weak little boy arms of mine. He got me back a decade later, though, nearly breaking my arm with a submission. I called it a draw.
Yeah, I have a 3 year old and a 1 year old and I do stuff like this with them all the time. They love it. My 3 year old adamantly demands to be powerbombed repeatedly and gets upset if I won’t.
My 4 and 2 year olds love getting thrown around. My son prefers the body slam onto pillows. My daughter prefers getting to fake drop kick me….
My 4 yr old niece loves it when I toss her onto the couch full of pillows. She laughs like a lunatic. It’s all part of my master plan to get her to love pro wrestling as much as I did. ::evil laugh::
Gavin Mcinnis’ biggest point of pride is that in all the years he’s wrestled babies, not one baby has been injured wrestling him. What I’m saying is just don’t let your baby wrestle Goldberg and you should be fine.
I have two boys and a girl and I miss this so much! Great video and all the haters just don’t get it whatsoever.
My 2 year old loves it when I gut punch him in the kidneys. Oh, kids.
Is it possible to gut punch someone in the kidneys?
I give my two year-old daughter full nelsons and half nelsons all the time. She counters by giving me bionic elbows and cross body blocks.
This is great & informative, but really, we all know babies fight in packs and their most effective technique is vaginal destruction.
ADDRESS THE REAL ISSUES, GAVIN MCINNES.
My husband and I play with our 1 year old like this ALL THE TIME.
That video is super cute. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. That baby is obviously loving every minute of that.
I love this video.
I like to give my son the ol’ World’s Strongest Slam whenever he gets out of line.
and that gets him to stop or want more?
He responds by hitting me with La Mistica. :)
My 7 year old likes it when I throw bags of broken glass at him. Will report back with the findings on doing this to my 12 year old daughter.
WHAT A MONSTER! UNACCEPTABLE! How dare a child treat his father that way? Poor, poor man.
Never bring a gun to a baby fight.
It’s just rude.
I took my 6 year old swimming last night and we spent most of the time there doing Macho Man elbows and Benoi…. uhh Daniel Bryan diving headbutts into the pool, good times.
I fake wrestle with my kids all the time, at least until somebody starts crying.
In my defense, it’s usually an accidental kick to my balls that does it.
Pretty good technique but i prefer the Steve Smith method [kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
Sometimes it feels like I’m going 30 minutes with Daniel Bryan when I try and change my 3 month old’s diapers. I think I’m going to have to start implementing a couple of these techniques… maybe not the flip just yet.
What you need to do is a simple leg pin. One leg lightly resting across the torso to keep that baby from flipping over usually does the trick.
Yeah, we think it’s all a work, but we won’t know for sure until the baby does a shoot interview with Kayfabe Commentaries in 20 years.
this definitely brings me back to wrestling with my dad when i was a young’n. and when i got too big, he tagged in the ultimate warrior wrestling buddy. that’s when my reign of domination really began.
Ah, Wrestling Buddies. Nothing like walking in on your child thrusting his member between the clenched buttocks of Ray Traylor.
Are we all just simply ignoring the fact that THE BABY WON?
Good thing the baby isnt Sin Cara and can take a fall.
Did I do it right?
It’s easy to win when the baby is little but my girl is 17 months now and throws a chop like Eddie Edwards. That’s not so fun anymore.
Whatever. This was bullshit. Did you see how much that dude was holding back? A grown up could beat like a hundred babies.
I’m outraged by this. I haven’t seen someone get brutally slammed that hard since Burnsy slammed Frank Stallone.
I feel like it would have saved a whole lot of time and trouble if Casey Anthony had just specified that it was a “Loser Leaves Town” match.
Did you see how little that baby sold? My god, this is what happens when John Cena is the face of the WWE. That father is clearly a better worker. I bet the mom’s name is Stephanie and she’s clearly holding the father down.
Also, I do many of these moves (including Reigns’ spear) to my Godson, who is about the same age. It’s always a blast and quite the workout.
I have a feeling the people who are “upset” by this don’t even exist and it’s just some trolling to make the video popular
The irony here is painful. Uproxx’s resident social justice hound is hounding others about their own social justice hounding. You’re killin’ me here, Stroud.
So no Steve Smith then?
There’s a delicious irony in the fact that Brandon doesn’t know who Gavin McInnes is, and is therefore unaware of the fact that if he knew who he was, he’d be sent right into a tizzy, since he writes for what is essentially a white supremacist website and says misogynistic shit all the time. Good job, Stroud!
I’m only aware of McInnes through Vice magazine (of which I’m not a big fan, but I don’t think it is the website you are referring to as “essentially a white supremacist website”). He’s said some anti-feminist things, but the only “racist” comment I’ve ever read from him was almost obnoxiously obvious satire.