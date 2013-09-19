Here’s Floyd Mayweather’s 40 Million Dollar Check For The Canelo Alvarez Fight

This morning I wanted to go get breakfast, and I thought to myself, “maybe I shouldn’t. I need to make sure I don’t spend too much until I get paid again.” Then, the first story I get to write about is Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s physical 40.8-million dollar check for defeating Canelo Alvarez.
Sure, we knew he was getting $40 million for the fight, but there’s something weird about seeing the actual check. Something … humbling, I guess? Or something that makes you want to blow up Parliament. One or the other.
Here it is, courtesy of @Fight_Ghost. Feel free to post pictures of YOUR paycheck to compare/contrast*.
*Don’t do that, it would be sad.
Man that’s depressing.
Good for him. I would like to lay on that check like Huell.
A check that large is as you say, weird. But why is it hand written by what appears to be an elementary student?
Jokes on Mayweather, because of money laundering laws that’s going to take a while to clear because it’s over 10 grand! FACED
So he pays $25K for his own anti-doping test, apparently? I guess that makes sense. But what’s $605K for “tickets”? I know he’s got a big entourage, but he couldn’t possibly need that many, could he?
The top ticket was $25,000, so it’s not THAT crazy. (aside from the craziness of a $25,000 ticket)
1) Check out the breakfast at Cafe Java on N. Metric. It’s amazing.
2) Is that actually the boxing championship belt around his waits??? And I thought TNA’s Hardyface belt was gaudy.
I’m more upset that it is a normal sized check and not one of those giant ones.
“So, I’ll just endorse this over to ‘cash’. I’d prefer tens and twenties.”
He’s way better at his job then I am at mine so I’m fine with the check.
That’s just guaranteed. He’s getting more off of PPV points and other bonuses.
ABSOLUTELY… GUARANTEED….!!!!!:)