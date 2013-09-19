Here’s Floyd Mayweather’s 40 Million Dollar Check For The Canelo Alvarez Fight

This morning I wanted to go get breakfast, and I thought to myself, “maybe I shouldn’t. I need to make sure I don’t spend too much until I get paid again.” Then, the first story I get to write about is Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s physical 40.8-million dollar check for defeating Canelo Alvarez.

Sure, we knew he was getting $40 million for the fight, but there’s something weird about seeing the actual check. Something … humbling, I guess? Or something that makes you want to blow up Parliament. One or the other.

Here it is, courtesy of @Fight_Ghost. Feel free to post pictures of YOUR paycheck to compare/contrast*.

*Don’t do that, it would be sad.