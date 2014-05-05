Here’s Former Pro Wrestler Of Note CM Punk Shooting The Puck For The Chicago Blackhawks

If you’ve been following the CM Punk saga since mid-July, you’ll know it went from an exciting, talked-about “is this part of the story or happening in real life” debate to … uh, a really bored dude reading comics, hanging out with his girlfriend and going to hockey games. So, the “in real life” part, but not an overwhelmingly exciting version of it.
You can spot Punk at most games, but during yesterday’s game 2 between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild, Punk shot the puck, talked his love for hockey (“it’s real!”) and is not only still “CM Punk” instead of Phil Brooks, he’s identified thusly:
IT’S ALL PART OF A LONG CON, YOU GUYS.
My speculation that he just took time off to get past that horrible awkward stage his hair was at before he quit — confirmed. You heard it here first guys — long haired punk returns sometime this fall.
I’m not C.M. Punk. He owes me, a pro wreslting fan AND a fan of his, nothing. I’m annoyed with and feeling a lack of respect for him over his leaving with no notice, a fact he wouldn’t care about even if it put his life on the line.
This all said… if I was rich and didn’t feel like getting beat up for a living anymore? Holy shit, would I ever use my riches and time to lead an ideal existence of not working, going to whatever sporting events I wanted, and hanging out with A.J. Lee.
Punk looks great. I would obviously love for him to make a return soon, but I’m glad he’s happy.
