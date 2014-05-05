Here’s Former Pro Wrestler Of Note CM Punk Shooting The Puck For The Chicago Blackhawks

If you’ve been following the CM Punk saga since mid-July, you’ll know it went from an exciting, talked-about “is this part of the story or happening in real life” debate to … uh, a really bored dude reading comics, hanging out with his girlfriend and going to hockey games. So, the “in real life” part, but not an overwhelmingly exciting version of it.

You can spot Punk at most games, but during yesterday’s game 2 between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild, Punk shot the puck, talked his love for hockey (“it’s real!”) and is not only still “CM Punk” instead of Phil Brooks, he’s identified thusly:

IT’S ALL PART OF A LONG CON, YOU GUYS.