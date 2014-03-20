Here's Jennifer Lawrence's Pick For The NCAA Tournament And It's The Only Pick That Matters

03.20.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Jennifer Lawrence Louisville NCAA Tournament

That’s not a spoiler. Maybe her other fingers are making a tiny F, and she’s rooting for Florida?

Anyway, we’ve featured 2014 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the President of the United States and a bunch of lab rats, from a college porn star and a supermodel, from a computer and Taiwanese animators.

Now, finally, we have the only opinion that matters: Jennifer Lawrence’s. If you know anything about her it won’t come as a surprise, but whatever, here’s a picture of Jennifer Lawrence.

That’s a victory for Louisville, everybody, shut her down.

