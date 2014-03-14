Here’s A Little Girl Having Her Eyes Covered Against Her Will During A Blackhawks-Avalanche Brawl

#NHL #Hockey
03.14.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

cover little girl's eyes hockey fight

This clip of a little girl having her eyes covered during a Chicago Blackhawks/Colorado Avalanche brawl is adorable on the surface, but gets more and more interesting the deeper you get into it.

First, here’s the clip. Sheldon Brookbank and Cody MacLeod drop their gloves after a cheapshot and start trying to decapitate one another with their fists in a fight that probably won’t end with everybody high-fiving. Watch the upper righthand corner on the close-up replay:

Here it is in GIF form, courtesy of CSN Chicago:

She’s having her eyes covered because she’s a little girl, and her family doesn’t want her watching guys punch each other to death, right? See, that’s what I thought at first, too … but notice how she’s wearing an “I’ll trade my brother for Avalanche tickets” shirt and everyone else is wearing Blackhawks gear. So what’s going on? Are they just trying to keep her from seeing Brookbank get his ass kicked? Is she even with these people? I don’t see any little boys having their eyes covered, so maybe she got in by scalping her brother.

We will investigate further and report on our findings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#Hockey
TAGSbrawlsCHICAGO BLACKHAWKSCOLORADO AVALANCHEHOCKEYHOCKEY FIGHTSLITTLE KIDSNHLviolence

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP