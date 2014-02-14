Here’s Mad Magazine’s Politically Correct NFL Team Names, In Case The ‘Buccaneers’ Was Too Offensive

Who’s up for another several months of arguing about the Washington Redskins mascot?
Congress has threatened the NFL’s tax-exempt status if Washington doesn’t stop calling themselves a racial slur. A spokesman for the team has called the government racist. It’s the worst argument you’ve ever read on the Internet manifested in real life, involving millionaires and billionaires and people who should probably just say, “yeah, all right,” and move on with their lives.
MAD Magazine has chimed in with their own understanding of the Redskins You’re-A-Racist-O-Rama with a list of other, more politically correct NFL team names. Going too far in either direction is truly the answer. Either give them a condescendingly complex “safe” name or call them the WASHINGTON DEAD INDIANS WE HATE. The issue goes on sale 2/25 but we’ve got an exclusive look at some of their choices, and I’ve gotta be honest … I’d get behind a team called the “Non-Denominational Do-Gooders.”
Here’s a preview:
h/t MAD
C’mon @Benoit – everybody knows the Hispanics are the real brown people here.
MAD has hung on despite losing Bill Gaines. But honestly, the Usual Gang of Idiots is getting up there and I’m not sure they’ve got anybody to replace them.
Are they still socking it to that guy Spiro Agnew?
Otto man – No, but they’re really blowing up Tootie Fields’ skirt.
The world is divided into 3 groups: people who remember MAD magazine (old people), people who think MAD magazine was a spinoff of MADtv (middle-aged people), and people who don’t care (everyone in the world, including those in the first two groups).
Who’d have ever imagined that “Cracked” would overtake MAD, albeit in Internetz form.
Ben Roethlisberger did a MAD fold-in once: The Alighty Aller.
Thanks to Ariel Castro, everybody in Cleveland knows about Hispanics
Idiots! The original mascot for the Cleveland Browns was an elf, named “Brownie”, hence, the Cleveland Browns. Since, they have added another symbolic icon as a mascot, i.e, the “bulldog”, representing their “rabid” fans seated in a section nicknamed “the dog pound”. Since we ALL know dogs are the farthest from being racist, how in the heck does Cleaveland Browns denote, imply or even hint at racism? Liberal Democratss are the racists! Has nothing to do with sports.
My dog barks at black people. He’s a racist asshole.
Idiots! Long before you idiots were even born the original mascot for the Cleveland Browns was an elf, named “Brownie”, hence, the “Cleveland Browns”. Since, they have added another symbolic icon as a mascot, i.e, the “bulldog”, representing their “loyal and rabid” fans seated in a section nicknamed “the dog pound”. Since we ALL know dogs are the farthest from being racist, how in the hell does “Cleaveland Browns” denote, imply or even hint at racism? Liberal Democrats are the racists! Has nothing to do with sports. Liberals lose every arguement or debate and have to play the race card in desperation.