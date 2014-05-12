Here’s MMA Fighter Nathias Frederick Getting Submitted. By The Referee.

A few weeks ago at Fight UK MMA, Ahmad Aswad took on Nathias Frederick. Frederick landed some big shots, knocking down Aswad, and Nathias swarmed him. Frederick landed more punches, and referee Leon Roberts jumped in. Unfortunately for Aswad, Frederick kept punching, apparently having found himself deep in the ZONE. So, of course, Leon Roberts did the only thing he could think of: he took Frederick’s back and sunk in a rear naked choke until Nathias calmed the f*ck down.

(Jump to the 6:30 mark.)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Somehow, Frederick was still awarded the knockout victory. I just assumed that if anything results in overturning something to a no contest, the referee having to choke a dude out would be at the top of the list.