Ronda Rousey And Thierry Henry Posed With The Stars Of ‘Entourage’

A lot of international, soccer-loving websites are abuzz with rumors and questions about French football star and New York Red Bulls player Thierry Henry. “Is Thierry Henry going to be in the Entourage movie?” they’re asking while handing their children cigarettes and wine, like I imagine most Europeans do. And the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

It’s not because Henry is seen in the above image with Vincent Chase, E, Johnny Drama and the one who loves shoes, AKA the cast of Entourage, but more because if he’s even slightly famous, and the mere mention of his name, as in “Yeah, I’m friends with Thierry Henry,” would impress one of the aspiring actresses on the set to the point that she’d consider sleeping with the guy who loves shoes, then there’s a role in the film for him. After all, it’s way easier to make an Entourage movie that’s like a Who’s Who of Who was Walking by the Studio that Day, than it is to actually write a compelling story.

Meanwhile, we already knew that UFC Women’s Champ Ronda Rousey was making an appearance in the film, but now, thanks to these set photos, we know more about her role. Basically, she’s playing herself, a seemingly always-angry female fighter that makes my heart melt every time she shows off her “I don’t give a sh*t” attitude.

Rowdy’s just out cruising in her Corvette, you know – no big thang! Am I right, Hollyweird elite? But then one of the BROs taps her rear end, and NOT IN THE WAY THEY’D LIKE! *fist bumps*

So she’s all, “Hey bros, don’t you know who I am? NOBODY hits my ‘Vette, you punk bitches!” It’s kind of like the time that Chuck Liddell was on Entourage, but I’m sure it’s nothing like that at all.

“Time to crack some skulls, you queers!”

“Take that, oversized SUV that helps reconfirm the phallic relationship of BROs and their cars!”

Anyway, I bet this scene is going to be hilarious, and will probably end with Vinnie sleeping with her, because that’s what always happens in a real movie star’s life. Rousey and Thierry join a reportedly huge group of athletes and sports figures making cameos in Entourage, including Russell Wilson, Kevin Durant, Mariano Rivera, Mark Cuban, Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, Baron Davis, Amar’e Stoudemire, the ghost of Roberto Clemente, a talking skateboard voiced by Tony Hawk, the Perkins waitress that Tiger Woods nailed, Rob Dyrdek’s bulldog Beefy, the Phillie Phanatic, and Katherine Webb, wearing a thong made out of Bear Bryant’s actual hat.