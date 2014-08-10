Sergio Garcia And Perhaps The Most Amazing ‘Tiptoeing In My Jordans’ Video

Senior Editor
08.10.14

The final round of the PGA Championship has been delayed because of excessive rain which basically means the coronation of Rory McIlroy as the greatest golfer in the world will have to wait until tomorrow. So now that we have nothing to do this afternoon, let’s watch this video of Sergio Garcia “Tip Toe Wing In My Jawwdinz”

For those of you unfamiliar with this meme, boy are you missing out. You can basically set RiFF RAFF’s song to anything noteworthy.

Like here…

Or here.

[The Big Lead]

Around The Web

TAGSPGA ChampionshipSERGIO GARCIATip Toeing In My Jordans

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP