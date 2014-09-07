Here’s Tampa Bay QB Josh McCown With A Blooper For The Ages

Quarterback attributes, ranked:
1) Strong arm
2) Accuracy
3) Vision
4) Mobility
5) Good decision making
Josh McCown displayed none of those attributes on this play.
Quarterback attributes, ranked:
1) Strong arm
2) Accuracy
3) Vision
4) Mobility
5) Good decision making
Josh McCown displayed none of those attributes on this play.
To be fair, McCown is a really crappy QB.
And also to be fair, Lovie Smith is a really crappy coach.
So in their defense, it was the first week and there’s probably going to be a lot of that.
At least Rex Grossman is available if it gets too be too much.
Seriously though….is there a more Tampa Bay move than hiring Lovie and bringing in ANY McCown?
Yes, early worst play of the year.
I’m wondering if this is somehow worse than the buttfumble.
I like to think that he was just going for style points.
Maybe he was trying to start some sort of football globetrotters?
It just dawned on me Andy, you are World of Issac on Twitter. Sorry, I’m a little slow.
No worries. I never really introduced myself.
Backup?
He could start for them.
At pretty much any position.
Only thing missing is the Harlem Globetrotters theme music
shit.
i shouldve read all the comments before posting.
my baaaaad, dude
It would be funnier with Benny Hill theme music.
[www.youtube.com]
Decided to appease the girlfriend and watch an episode of Sherlock after the Saints game, figuring I’d catch the last quarter of the Bucs. Heard Ronde Barber talking through his stroke about McCown having “early mistakes”…. Hot damn, I had no idea it would be that bad. Between this and the UF guys blocking each other, my home teams are having a great time on the Not Top 10.
Oh well, at least it’s not the Butt-fumble. That will always be the worst. Because it involves butts.
Somehow Derek Anderson wasn’t the worst quarterback on the field yesterday.
Garo Yepremian is not impressed.