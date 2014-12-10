Here’s The Latest Rumor About The Dysfunctional New York Knicks

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the 4-19 New York Knicks, now they’re fighting each other. According to an ESPN report, Carmelo Anthony and Tim Hardaway, Jr. exchanged words last week during a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Sources said the most tension exists between Anthony and Hardaway, as they haven’t cared for each other almost since Hardaway joined the team last season, with each player believing the other shoots too much and doesn’t care about defense. Sources said Hardaway was also bothered by the favorable treatment Anthony received under last season’s coach, Mike Woodson. “Nobody’s taken a swing at anybody, but there’s a lot of arguing and cursing each other out after games,” one source said.

Now, to be fair, the report’s coming from Chris Broussard who, let’s be honest, is right as often as Punxsutawney Phil. That being said, the Melo-Hardaway rumors have been going around for quite some time. The two just don’t like each other. But the fact they’re arguing about defense? My God. Peak Knicks right there. The team’s two worst defenders calling each other out is this season’s nadir—-or zenith, depending on your perspective.

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Brad Penner