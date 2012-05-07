Here's The Nastiest Hockey Hit You'll See This Week

On Friday, the 76th annual IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship got underway in Finland and Sweden, and the U.S. team laid a 7-2 hurting on Team France for anyone who might have missed the game (translated: errbody). Obviously, France was pretty pissed off about that humiliating defeat, so the Fightin’ Eiffels came out swinging pretty hard against Kazakhstan yesterday. France won the game 6-3, but that’s not what anyone is talking about today.
The game featured 63 penalty minutes in total, but the biggest hit of the game belonged to 24-year old French forward Sacha Treille, who laid a vicious shoulder shot to Roman Starchenko’s head-ish/neck-ish regions, knocking him out cold. Treille received a major and match penalty, good enough for an ejection, and the hit will be reviewed by the IIHF disciplinary panel.
Sadly, I think this means I have to retire my Zinedine Zidane headbutt GIF as my favorite French sports cheap shot. I think it’s worth it, though.
So long, old and busted…
Hello, new OH MY GOD LOOK AT THE BRUTALITY!!!
Most surprising part of this: Kazakhstan has a hockey team?
Old part of the USSR? Makes sense to me
Dirty, dirty, dirty. side note: be glad the NHL doesn’t hand out paper helmets to it’s fans. Yikes.
Nice to see Starchenko (‘Starchie’ to his friends) get up eventually, but that ‘what day is it? what am I doing here?’ look on his face suggests he would have been better off riding the stretcher.
I thought it was more telling that it took all of 2 seconds for the stretcher crew to hit the ice.
Ouch….just Ouch….
On a lighter note….Is France’s jersey a chicken made of their flag? Seriously?
Seriously?
It’s the Gallic rooster
That was one hell of a hit. At least #4 apologized for that stupid suicide pass he gave Starchenko. I’m sure the Europeans will throw the book at the Frenchie, but, to be honest, I don’t think he should get suspended.
At 0:18, shrugging and bein’ all “Que? Que?”