Here’s What It Looks Like When Wrigley Field’s Bleachers Get Torn Down

In 2017, the Atlanta Braves will move to a shiny new stadium just outside of Atlanta in Cobb County. At that point, their old stadium will be 21 years old. By contrast, the Chicago Cubs just wrapped up their 100th year playing at Wrigley Field. But while the stadium — which is one of only seven remaining big league ballparks that were built before 1990 — is iconic for its ivy and its capacity to withstand the weight of the angst that all Cubs fans carry into each home game, history alone cannot field a competitive team and so a sizable renovation has begun.

When the “1060 Project” is done, it will have taken four years and cost $575 million. The end result will be a modernized ballpark that will never host a World Series game because something happened with a Billy Goat once. To bring the new into existence, though, the old must come down and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in the above video as construction crews work to demolish the outfield bleachers which will be replaced by new seats and a concourse that is as vast as the space between Leon Durham’s feet.

In short, it’s gonna be a great place to spend a day off.

