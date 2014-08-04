Here’s Why Alabama Fans Are The Most Loyal, Insane Football Fans In The World

Senior Editor
08.04.14 9 Comments

If I had to show you one video to describe SEC fans, one video to show you the insane nature of Alabama faithful, it would be this. A mad dash across the field to get a Nick Saban autograph. ROLL DAMN TIDE!

According to Al.com, one man arrived for the event on Wednesday. The signing was on Sunday. Something something get a job slash thanks Obama.

My favorite part of the video was the little kid outracing the fat guy at the :44 mark. That fat guy is me, basically. Except I wouldn’t run to get a Nick Saban autograph. In fact, I don’t run at all—unless if it’s for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Then I’m game. Totally.

By the way, when you set this video to “Sweet Home Alabama” it hits you in the feels. It’s all kinds of hilarity.

TAGSNICK SABANNick Saban autographNick Saban autograph video

