Hey Boston, Charles Barkley Thinks You’re Taking Your Teams’ Success For Granted

NBA legend Charles Barkley is one of America’s leading philosophers. Whether he’s explaining how black people don’t play beer pong, giving advice on who should and should not reproduce or simply saying penis as many times as he can in a Weight Watchers ad, Sir Charles is correct about most things and turrible about only a few.
Here, Charles stands in the New England Patriots locker room and explains to Patriots reporters about how they take winning for granted, don’t understand the value of rooting for teams that aren’t constantly champion and drops choice sound bites like this one:
“When Bill Belichick leaves, when Tom Brady leave … y’all team gon’ f*ckin’ suck.”
Check out the pertinent parts of the interview below. If you’re a fan of Boston-area teams, you’re probably already in the comments section calling him an idiot. Ah well, one day we’ll all be on the same page.
I’m a Pats fan, and he’s 100% right. Pats fans might be the most entitled fandom in the NFL, maybe all of sports. Drives me nuts listening to fans bitch about a team that goes deep into the playoffs a vast majority of the time.
Didn’t they say similar things about Green Bay? With Brett Favre and Mike Holmgren? Who the f knows what will happen in the future.
And does he pay attention the the Lakers? The Yankees? These are teams with much longer stretches of having “a chance to win every year.”
As a Pats fan, I remember the days of Pete Carroll and Drew Bledsoe just fine, sitting in a car while they wrapped up yet another 6-10 season or worse and going “welp, there goes another year” and appreciate what Bill and Tom have done for the team. I’m sure there are younger people who don’t, but please stop trying to label all of Pats Nation as the same ignorant people.
95% of your fanbase are ignorant front running dipshits, NO ONE DENIES THIS
ddragon7 don’t even bother giving an honest opinion from a real Pats fan on this cesspool of a website.
Just let the haters continue to think that every Pats fan has never seen a game before Super Bowl 36 and can’t name any player in franchise history besides Brady. It makes them feel better about their own team’s failures
I live in Connecticut and before the Brady era no one gave a shit about the Patriots. All you ever saw in school was 49s, Giants, and Cowboys jerseys, with an odd Packers tossed in here and there.
Guess you knew the wrong people, Fiber. Personally, I remember a shit ton of Yankees caps everywhere I went, but I don’t happen to see Barkley mentioning shit about them, or about the sudden recent rise of Miami Heat fans since a certain trio took their talents down there.
Any successful franchise is going to have frontrunners, from the Yankees to the Heat, and the Niners to the Cowboys to the Packers, and yes the Pats too. And those same people you’re talking about will go and front run with some other team and continue to not appreciate shit. Stop singling out the Pats fans as the sole people who do it.
I think we’ll all do just fine and call the entire Boston fandom(SAWX/Celtics/Bruins/Pats) front-runners…no one cares about the Celtics this year and no one gave a crap about the Bruins until 3 years ago.
It happens in other sports and other teams…but it’s louder here.
I enjoy everything Charles Barkley says more than I should.
As a Pats fan, and a New England sports fan in general, we have been absurdly spoiled in the past decade or so.
Is Mo Lewis enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame yet?
The local media (“local” as in “Boston area”) definitely doesn’t appreciate how good Patriots fans have it now … This article sums things up nicely: [www.bostonsportsmedia.com]