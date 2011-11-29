Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Jack Del Rio Had To Go

After an 8-8 season in 2010, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver told the team’s coach, Jack Del Rio, that he would either lead the team to the playoffs in 2011 or he’d be canned. And after the Jaguars failed to defeat Matt Leinart and T.J. Yates on Sunday, Del Rio has indeed been douched. Del Rio was 68-71 with the Jags, and I think I speak for NFL fans everywhere when I say, “What the hell took so long?”

Actually, that’s easy to answer. Weaver gave Del Rio a ridiculous 5-year extension back in 2007 and he was too cheap to buy him out and admit a mistake when the ship immediately sank in 2008. So of course it came to the surprise of no one when it was finally announced, especially not Del Rio’s players, who will gladly admit that they suck.

“We kind of buried ourselves this year and for him to take the fall for that, all of us probably feel bad for that,” Jaguars tight end Zach Miller said. “I know me personally to see him go, it sucks. there’s no other way to put it. I like Jack, he’s been good to me. Great guy. And he’s a good coach. It’s an unfortunate situation for him.” (Via Florida Times-Union)

Del Rio seems like one of those guys that you are just so indifferent about that you don’t like him or hate him, but if you’ve watched the Jags at all over the past 5 years, you should know that he never had a chance. An 11-5 finish in 2007 made it seem like good things were coming, but beyond Maurice Jones-Drew, this team never had an offense that was going to win anything.

But this is probably good news for Del Rio, too, because he won’t be unemployed for too long. He’ll get another shot to prove he’s a good coach that was bogged down by a terrible team, just like John Fox did in Denver. And Del Rio might not even have to move too far, as there will probably be two jobs opening in Florida soon. You know, if he’s cool with that whole terrible team thing again.

SUPER BIG NEWS UPDATE: Weaver has sold the Jaguars, apparently, to Shadid Kahn… KAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN! Word is written agreements will keep the Jags in Jacksonville. Yeah, because written agreements can’t be changed.