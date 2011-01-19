Hockey Coach Doesn’t Need Sticks

#Hockey
Senior Writer
01.19.11 4 Comments

Former New York Islander Kevin Colley is currently the coach of the Utah Grizzlies hockey team in the ECHL Premier AA league, but today he is an Internet star. Since Friday, the Grizzlies have played three games against the Stockton Thunder and Colley’s team lost all three of them. But it was Saturday’s matchup (the second in the series) that pushed Colley over the edge and into YouTube infamy.

Colley was less than pleased with referee Rick Looker, who has an apparent history of being terrible at his job, and after Utah had racked up the bulk of 225 penalty minutes between the Grizzlies and the Thunder, Colley let Looker know that he wasn’t invited to his next Glee party. Video after the jump…

Colley was suspended by the league for Monday’s game, and the Grizzlies ended up losing that contest 6-3. Despite the three-game skid and managerial hissy fit, the Grizzlies are still in first place in the Western Conference’s Mountain Division, which likely means absolutely nothing to any of us.

(Via PuckDaddy)

TOPICS#Hockey
TAGSCOACHES FLIPPING OUTHOCKEYNEW YORK ISLANDERS

