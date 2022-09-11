Holy Cross Beat Buffalo On A Last Second Hail Mary

Week 2 of the college football season didn’t feature a lot of marquee matchups that were expected to be highly competitive. However, all day there were some insane games with wild endings, and more than a few stunning upsets. Alabama and Texas went down to the final seconds with the top-ranked Tide escaping with a one-point win. Notre Dame and Texas A&M were not so lucky, as both top 10 squads got straight up outplayed and outclassed on their home fields by Marshall and Appalachian State respectively and lost. Wisconsin, likewise a healthy favorite at home, got beaten by Washington State.

The ranked teams weren’t the only ones that got stunned, as multiple FCS programs took down FBS squads. Incarnate Word rolled up 55 points on Nevada in a win, while Eastern Kentucky beat Bowling Green in

Buffalo got beaten by Holy Cross on the final play of the game. After Buffalo hit a 52-yard field goal to tie things up at 31-31 with under a minute to play, it seemed like overtime was on its way until Matthew Sluka threw up a prayer and, because he plays at Holy Cross, that was answered.

Buffalo loses on Holy Cross hail mary: pic.twitter.com/ZscnMtNmf0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2022

Somehow, despite a sea of blue Buffalo jerseys going up for the ball and blocking out the Holy Cross receivers from view, Jalen Coker came down with the ball and fell into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown to leave Buffalo absolutely stunned. It’s a great ball from Sluka to get it there across the field, but just a horrific job from the Buffalo defenders, who clearly are too young to have watched NFL Primetime and heard Tom Jackson teach all of us to KNOCK IT DOWN! in that situation.