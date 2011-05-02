Holy Mary Mother of God

The thing you are probably trying to look away from is Mark Hominick, an Ultimate Fighter who got a $129,000 Fight of the Night bonus on Sunday for letting Jose Aldo ruthlessly beat him in the face until his eyeballs started looking like little vaginas. I imagined the post-match stuff to be mostly Hominick limping out through the back door of the arena and collapsing into a big pile of trashcans, but apparently he was fine enough to head home and tweet about the fight.
I am fine, little swollen (of course) but hungry to go back, get stronger and build back!
He didn’t make any mention of how Aldo beat him until he looked like that one mutant from “Futurama.”
Hominick is awesome. The hematoma happened in the 4th round. He came back and almost won the fight.
Responded Nic Cage, “That’s still just a threehead.”
He got a really good fade.
He was last seen in a banjo store with Ronny Cox who just happens to work there now.
If you watch the video of the elbow Aldo threw, you can see it hit Hominick’s head and watch the hematoma swell up like a balloon on a helium tank.
It’s nasty, but it was an awesome fight.
Why is beating the crap out of someone legal?
Presumably because both competitors consented to it under a strict set of regulatory athletic and health regulations.
I mean, pretty much every culture out there since antiquity has engaged in some form of one-on-one athletic combat, oftentimes used as a way to keep (primarily) young men in good shape for wartime and to give them a way to pass the time that didn’t involve drinking and womanizing. Wrestling is generally considered one of the world’s two oldest sports with footraces. So it’s really nothing novel or shockingly legal for two guys to agree to try to beat the other one up, it’s just really televised now. :D