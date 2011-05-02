Holy Mary Mother of God

05.02.11

The thing you are probably trying to look away from is Mark Hominick, an Ultimate Fighter who got a $129,000 Fight of the Night bonus on Sunday for letting Jose Aldo ruthlessly beat him in the face until his eyeballs started looking like little vaginas. I imagined the post-match stuff to be mostly Hominick limping out through the back door of the arena and collapsing into a big pile of trashcans, but apparently he was fine enough to head home and tweet about the fight.

I am fine, little swollen (of course) but hungry to go back, get stronger and build back!

He didn’t make any mention of how Aldo beat him until he looked like that one mutant from “Futurama.”

[via Hot Clicks]

