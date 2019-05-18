A Horse Ran The Preakness Without A Jockey And Didn’t Finish Last

@bubbaprog on Twitter

The first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown was a complete mess. It rained, the favorite nearly caused multiple horses to fall down, and the unofficial winner was disqualified after a lengthy replay review that gave Country House the win at the Kentucky Derby. The results were an enormous swing in gambling money and legal issues that are not quelled, even as the second Triple Crown race went down on Saturday.

And at the Preakness in Baltimore, things continued to be weird. The winner of the Derby wasn’t even there, and another favorite was scratched as well. Then, Bodexpress ran the entire dang race without a jockey on it.

No, really. The horse ran the race without a jockey on its back, and everyone kind of freaked out about it. Here’s the start of the race, in which the jockey on Bodexpress, eats dirt right out of the gate.