HOT CHICK SAYS ALOMAR DOESN’T HAVE AIDS

02.13.09 9 years ago 11 Comments

This may come as a shock, but Ilya Dall, the jilted ex-girlfriend suing Roberto Alomar for supposedly having AIDS and not telling her, may be suing Alomar just to smear his name and get some cash.  Alomar’s girlfriend of six months, Puerto Rican model Maripily Rivera (pictured), calls Dall’s allegations “a vile lie.”

[Rivera] claimed that when Dall broke up with Alomar in October, she told him: “I will destroy you.”

Note that October was four months ago, and Rivera and Alomar have been together for six.  Also, Dall was married to another man for most of her relationship with Alomar.  Monogamy: not what it used to be.

Basically, everyone who knows Alomar says that he’s never been sick the way Dall describes him in the lawsuit.  However, Alomar’s message on his website, doesn’t explicitly deny that he has HIV or AIDS.  So who should we believe?  Well, my rule of thumb is always trust the hot chick.  I find that attractive people are more trustworthy than regular people.  Better-looking, too.

