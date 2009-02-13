HOT CHICK SAYS ALOMAR DOESN’T HAVE AIDS

This may come as a shock, but Ilya Dall, the jilted ex-girlfriend suing Roberto Alomar for supposedly having AIDS and not telling her, may be suing Alomar just to smear his name and get some cash. Alomar’s girlfriend of six months, Puerto Rican model Maripily Rivera (pictured), calls Dall’s allegations “a vile lie.”
[Rivera] claimed that when Dall broke up with Alomar in October, she told him: “I will destroy you.”
Note that October was four months ago, and Rivera and Alomar have been together for six. Also, Dall was married to another man for most of her relationship with Alomar. Monogamy: not what it used to be.
Basically, everyone who knows Alomar says that he’s never been sick the way Dall describes him in the lawsuit. However, Alomar’s message on his website, doesn’t explicitly deny that he has HIV or AIDS. So who should we believe? Well, my rule of thumb is always trust the hot chick. I find that attractive people are more trustworthy than regular people. Better-looking, too.
Rumors about Aids do not destroy people. For that you need a bomb.
You’re up, Dall…
Come on, if this chick was like “Do you have AIDS? I’m on the pill, but if you have AIDS I want you to use a condom,” would you admit that you had AIDS? I certainly wouldn’t. I’d be all “No baby, I don’t have AIDS.”
/lived in South Africa for three years; is accustomed to accusations of AIDS.
@Zack: Why the fuck were you in South Africa? Was Eritrea full? Tijuana was plenty far south for me.
This is the most aggregious use of the phrase “I will destroy you” since W said it to America 8 shitty years ago.
@Zack –
On the other hand, if all it takes to sleep with a woman unprotected is telling her you don’t have AIDS, maybe you don’t want to sleep with her unprotected after all… as you’re probably not the only guy who has passed her iron-clad screening process.
Not to get all nitpicky and shit, but I think you should have used this pic for the article instead…
[www.primerahora.com]
Not because it’s any hotter or anything. Just because it’s from primahora, which if my understanding of Spanish is correct, means “Best Whore”.
@WWSM- Blow Up Wanda has no such standards.
pretty sure that, like the N word, only puerto-ricans are allowed to call themselves “puerto-rican”
@Lawdog, while I applaud your translating skills, I do like this picture, because then I can picture her saying in a spanish accent “he dos not hev AIDS, scouts honor”
/try it at home!
