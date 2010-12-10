Hot Rugby Girls Have The Right Idea

Old Boys University is not actually a college, despite what I would think when trying not to care about it, but it is in fact a rugby union club in the Wellington Rugby Football Union in New Zealand. That’s where Lord of the Rings was filmed. *gives self wedgie* But I’m not here to pretend to know anything about rugby, because this little story involves boobies, and that’s something the entire world understands.

The Old Boys women’s rugby team is having trouble drawing fans each season, so gals like Bekki Abernathy up there grabbed a camera, ditched their clothes and they made themselves a little calendar. Hoping to escape the classic assumption that women who play rugby are butch goblins with ham fists and bulbous bearded clams, the ladies are not only using this nudie calendar to attract male fans, but also to show more women that hot chicks can also get drunk and beat the crap out of each other.

From the Old Boys Women’s website:

Our classy and artistic 2011 naked calendar rails against this myth by contrasting the concept of the seductive and submissive pin-up girl with images of women who assert themselves as strong athletes and empowered women. Our calendar only presents images of women who play for our team and we see it as a great way to break down the stereotypes of Women’s Rugby and encourage potential Womens players to see that you dont have to be a certain size, temperament or demeanor to play.

And I think that’s both an outstanding attitude and BLAH BLAH BLAH BOOBIES!!! But don’t go getting any ideas, WNBA. I’m not sure that the 2011 “Luscious Layups” calendar will go flying off the shelves.

Only 1,000 Old Boys calendars are available, and they’re a hot item… or maybe not. Stick around after the jump for ordering details…