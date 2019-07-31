Getty Image

The Houston Astros took a major step towards winning the 2019 World Series on Wednesday afternoon. While it looked like the MLB Trade Deadline would pass without any particularly major moves happening, it was revealed after 4 p.m. EST that the current American League leaders pulled off a monster deal to acquire Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke.

The news of the deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic before getting confirmed by reporters from around the sport.