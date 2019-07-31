The AL-Leading Astros Got Better By Acquiring Zack Greinke At The MLB Trade Deadline

Associate Editor
07.31.19

Getty Image

The Houston Astros took a major step towards winning the 2019 World Series on Wednesday afternoon. While it looked like the MLB Trade Deadline would pass without any particularly major moves happening, it was revealed after 4 p.m. EST that the current American League leaders pulled off a monster deal to acquire Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke.

The news of the deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic before getting confirmed by reporters from around the sport.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Houston Astros#Arizona Diamondbacks#MLB
TAGSARIZONA DIAMONDBACKSHOUSTON ASTROSMLBZACK GREINKE
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP