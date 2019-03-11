Karbach Brewing And The Houston Astros Teamed Up To Make Crawford Bock

Karbach Brewing

The Crawford Box is one of the more controversial seating sections in Major League Baseball, but they’re beloved by Houston Astros fans. Which is why it’s entirely fitting that the team paired with a Texas brewery to make a beer named after the most notable part of the Astros’ home field.

Crawford Bock is the cleverly-named beer that hit shelves in early March. Named after the shortest left-field porch in baseball, it’s an infamous term in baseball circles. But it’s a park quirk that’s helped the Astros win a World Series and provided a great view of one of the most exciting young teams in baseball.

Karbach Brewing in Houston is teaming up with the Astros to make a special beer that will benefit the Houston Astros foundation. Just in time for baseball season, the 4.5% ABV brew pairs Chinook and American Cascade hops with a variety of malts to make a smooth, clean bock that’s malty but not overpowering.

“We’ve been partners with the Astros going back to when they were still losing 100+ games a year, but a lot of us grew up in Houston and are die-hard Astros fans,” David Graham, brand manager at Karbach, told Uproxx. “Last summer we started talking to them and said ‘You know why don’t we do a beer specifically for the team?’”

Graham said the Astros were “geeked out about” the idea of making a beer, which was a nice realization for the two sides: they’re big fans of each other’s work.

“It’s funny, I think sometimes you forget how cool your job is,” Graham said. “I work in a brewery but I was so excited to approach the Astros. And they were so excited to have a brewery talk about making a beer (with them.) So it was really fun for both sides to get a taste of the other person’s day to day operations.”