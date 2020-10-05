The Houston Texans have gotten off to a dreadful start to the 2020 season, falling to 0-4 with a 31-23 loss to the previously winless Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at home.

Head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been widely ridiculed for what he’s done both on the field and in constructing the Texans roster, most notably with his decision to trade away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason for a second round pick and highly paid running back David Johnson. Through four games, the Texans offense has struggled to get the ball in the end zone consistently, scoring no more than 23 points in a game thus far, and given O’Brien’s area of expertise is supposed to be on offense, those struggles, coupled with his roster moves, put him firmly on the hot seat.

On Monday, the Texans made the decision to fire O’Brien per numerous reports after 6 and a quarter seasons at the helm of a team that became a perennial playoff team — prior to this season — but was never able to get over the hump, going 2-4 in the postseason under O’Brien.

Bill O'Brien has been fired as Texans' head coach and general manager, effective immediately, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2020

Texans owner Cal McNair has fired Bill O'Brien as coach and GM. Details to come on https://t.co/mIDjcbdCLC — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 5, 2020

Texans fired HC and GM Bill O’Brien, per @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

The team confirmed the news shortly after with a statement from team owner Cal McNair.

A statement from Cal McNair. pic.twitter.com/5JbZylPTbp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 5, 2020

Romeo Crennel will reportedly take over as the interim head coach, as a new search for both a general manager and a head coach will begin.

Romeo Crennel is now the interim coach for the #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

O’Brien finishes his tenure in Houston with a 52-48 record, a near-perfect encapsulation of the general mediocrity the Texans exhibited under his guidance. The high points were two trips to the Divisional Round, including last year blowing an early lead to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Whoever comes in to take over the Texans, both coach and GM, will have some good pieces to work with, headlined by star quarterback Deshaun Watson, but also will have an uphill climb to add roster depth, particularly through the draft where the Texans do not have a first or second round pick in 2021 as they owe those to the Miami Dolphins.